DEAR EDITOR:
Thank you to Telluride Association of Realtors and their First Time Home Buyer Assistance Fund! With their help, I recently bought and moved in to a funky, historic cabin in Sawpit. When I moved to Telluride in 2004, and especially with the subsequent housing and financing crisis nationwide, I didn't know if I would ever be able to build funds and good credit to make a home purchase happen. Fifteen years later, I'm finally putting my roots down in this warm and supportive community. Thank you to Stacy Ticsay, Aric Maloy, Lynn Whipple, Anneliese Reibel, Carla Kennington Bailey and to everyone who helped me achieve this goal! Rock on, Telluride!
Claybrook Penn
Sawpit
