DEAR EDITOR:
I would like to tell you about a mentorship I am doing with the Animal Hospital of Telluride through Telluride High School. I chose this mentorship because it is closely related to the field I am interested in pursuing. In college, I plan to study organismal biology and work towards improving the lives of animals. I have always had an interest in animal health and animal rights advocacy. I am excited to learn more about veterinary surgical procedures, such as spaying and neutering, and about the specifics of being a veterinarian. I am looking forward to the experience and I am grateful for Dr. Smolen and his staff for welcoming me and giving me the chance to learn about veterinary medicine.
Madeline Herman,
Telluride High School
