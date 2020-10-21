DEAR EDITOR:
I would like to send you a little bit about the mentorship with Christine Sandoval through Telluride High School. First let me tell you a little about myself, hello, my name is Jocelyn Nieto. I am 16 years old and a junior in high school. I was born in Colorado. I have an incredibly big and loving family, with four brothers and one sister. My dream is to become a forensic scientist or detective. My dream has become a reality thanks to my mentor Christine Sandoval. Christine is a school resource officer. I chose Christine because she’s very educated in this field. She’s also had experience with having a mentee in the past so she’s very aware of how it works and what I’m supposed to be doing, which in the end helps a lot knowing we’re on the same page. I’ve been working with Christine for a couple weeks and within those short weeks I’ve already learned numerous things. Throughout the semester I hope I learn what the key traits of a crime scene are, how to process DNA, how to be certain you caught the right person, how to interrogate someone and how to catch a criminal in a world filled with people. Having these experiences now would benefit me in the future, since I would know what to expect when I get into this field myself. I am looking forward to learning more and more about the mysterious untold stories of Telluride and all about the forensics field.
Jocelyn Nieto
Telluride High School
