DEAR EDITOR:
Colorado ranchers and farmers would do well to listen to a recorded forum that Congressional candidate Diane Mitsch Bush presented on Sept. 9. She led a discussion with Colorado ranchers from near Steamboat Springs, Carbondale, Rifle and Grand Junction, plus owners of a meatpacking plant near Durango. The discussion uncovered some things an astute congressperson could work on to make those businesses more equitable, make food and soil more healthy, and help us all to survive future droughts and downstream calls on water.
Mitsch Bush clearly demonstrated her extensive knowledge of complex issues, both state and federal, and her willingness to listen and learn from constituents. If you missed the original forum, you can watch the video by searching the internet for “Virtual Ranching Roundtable, Diane Mitsch Bush.”
An additional forum concerning education was held on Sept. 19, also recorded, and others are scheduled later. Mitsch Bush has vast experience in making law and working with government agencies. She is known for working across the aisle, sometimes in opposition to her own party, in order to get something accomplished for the good of her constituents. We don't need a congresswoman who would be against about every proposal made in Washington, thus continuing the stalemate of the last few years. Please do yourself a favor by joining me in voting for Diane Mitsch Bush!
Marv Ballantyne
Montrose
