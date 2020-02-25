DEAR EDITOR:
I wanted to take this opportunity to congratulate the Telluride community on having a fantastic veterinarian, Steven D. Smolen DVM.
We have had a residence in Telluride for 19 years and luckily this was the first time that any of our animals had required urgent veterinary services.
In short, without Dr. Smolen's availability and professionalism, I suspect that we would have never made it home with our beloved German Shepherd dog, who required his critical attention.
The Telluride community is truly blessed to have Dr. Smolen and his team.
Armie Harper
Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.