DEAR EDITOR:
Thank you to all the kids and concerned adults who rallied for climate action in Telluride Friday. And thanks to Sarah Holbrooke, Joanna Kanow, Lexi Tuddenham and others from Carbon Neutral Coalition member organizations who joined us as concerned citizens in working with the kids to organize this rally. It was inspiring to be part of a global rally; at last count, more than 4 million people around the world participated. And to hear world leaders during the U.N. Climate Action Summit Monday describing what their countries are doing to accelerate progress toward Paris Agreement climate goals. At a time when, in our own country, national leadership toward science-based climate goals is so sorely lacking, it matters more than ever that we do all we can at the local levels. We’re fortunate to live in a place where concerned citizens and many of our elected officials at the town, county and state levels are already doing so much. There is so much more we collectively could be doing. We’ve co-founded InnoVital, a new international nonprofit organization, to accelerate innovative solutions by offering sliding scale educational and consultative services. We’re excited to be offering all we can locally. Together we can all have an effect globally.
Madeline Gonzalez Allen & Alex Rudbäck
Telluride
