“No way! I can’t do it!”
In some ways, hearing the mother from Annapolis, Maryland, slam on the brakes when she peered around the corner at her two teenagers stepping out onto the Telluride Via Ferrata’s iconic Main Event was music to my ears. It was emblematic of why I chose a career in mountain guiding. With some coaching, modeling and perhaps a bit of deep breathing exercises, I was confident that I could help her step across that hard line at the edge of her comfort zone.
Deep in our brains is the amygdala, which is responsible for our fight or flight response. Hers was hollering at her very real perceived risk of walking out on a 16-inch ledge, 325 feet above the base of the cliff. But with years of training and a broad base of relevant experience, I understood that the actual risk of traversing the ledge — appropriately clipped into a steel cable with two carabiners — was quite low.
That bright line at the limit of our comfort zone often exists so vividly because we are out of our element. Without the relevant experience to discern between our perception of risk and what risk is truly present, it's tough to make informed decisions. I’m not super comfortable walking around downtown Denver at night, because I just haven’t spent much time in cities, and I fill in the blanks of my experience base with all kinds of crazy concerns.
Effective risk management requires identifying or detecting the risk, gauging or assessing it, and then executing an effective response. Interestingly, we most often use our gut or intuition to guide each of those steps. We generally get it right, but too often it’s luck that gets us home safely, and we at Mountain Trip like to say, “Luck isn’t a risk management plan.”
Residents of this area routinely wander for hours in the high country, scramble across loose ridgelines or scream down steep singletrack trails. The context for our adventuring is much different from most people, making the edge of our comfort zone much closer to the area of real risk. We can easily put ourselves in situations where the potential for a mishap is low, but the consequences of a slip might be extreme. We’ve all been there time and again. Looking back knowing that we made it home safely does not mean we were safe at the time of our decision, and it can surely reinforce that we made a good choice. But did we?
In the coming months, the family of guides at Mountain Trip will try to help share insights and anecdotes that will help you better equip yourself to assess risk and hopefully more fully enjoy the tremendous opportunities that surround us here in the San Juans. We’ll encourage you to question your personal biases, evaluate the relationship between probability and consequences, and develop skills to clearly communicate your conclusions and plan in a timely, easily digestible manner. We’ll also explore the relationship between feeling safe (or unsafe) and actually being safe. Maybe the next time you find yourself on a small edge above a precipice some tidbits from the Mountain Trip family will pop to mind and you’ll reflect on your response to that situation by raising a cold glass to your friends, with a hearty, “Heck, yes, we nailed it!”
Guide’s Corner is a monthly column by Mountain Trip, Telluride’s only AMGA (American Mountain Guides Association) accredited guide service that has been guiding the world’s tallest peaks since 1973. Our hope here is to share our guides’ collective passion for and experience in the high mountains, so others can better enjoy and balance risk during their own adventures. To learn more about Mountain Trip, visit mountaintrip.com.
