DEAR EDITOR:
We have a sacred cow in Telluride, and it's obvious that we need to rethink this. That cow is affordable housing, and all the politicians are falling all over themselves to see who can purport the most love.
First of all, there is no such thing as affordable housing. The cost of land is sky high, and building material costs are mind boggling, much less labor.
If the public knew the costs at Sunnyside, and how they dwarf what we were told, people would be in shock.
But more importantly, what is our end goal? Is anyone oblivious enough to think that everyone who works in Telluride should live here. If they did, you and I would not want to live here. And it could not physically happen.
I was shocked that any politician would try to lay Diamond Ridge on us. Does anyone really want to double the size of Telluride? The traffic is so bad now, try doubling it. And where would they park? And does anyone want to build new water and sewer plants, and new schools? Where would we put them?
And your taxes would skyrocket. They would not pay city taxes, but you would.
This is the most absurd and ill-conceived idea, and it would take a politician or a bureaucrat to stoop to this level. What is our end goal? Has anyone thought about that? Why not invest in mass transit? Shuttle the workers and cut the already horrible traffic.
John Roth
Telluride
