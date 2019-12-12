DEAR EDITOR:
After 10 years in Telluride, the dream of owning seemed to be fading away as I approached my mid-30s. Then by pure luck something amazing happened! Thanks to the Telluride Housing Lottery, the Telluride Association of Realtors for offering a First Time Homebuyer's Assistance Fund and the Trust for Community Housing Grant, my dream of setting roots, staying part of the community and taking the next step in life finally became a reality. I am so grateful for the TCH, TAR, SMRHA, Town Council, and the Telluride Community for offering all these options to keep our community strong and together. I plan to continue working hard for the Telluride community and uphold all the great values Telluride represents.
Sean Kearns
Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.