DEAR EDITOR:
Racism, gender identity phobias and hate, ethnic and religious prejudice, misogyny, and any other negative responses toward those who may be different are all learned first in the home. So is lack of respect for our fragile environment.
We as adults teach children mostly by how we live our lives. This is a very powerful tool that we can embrace with respect and awe or not at all.
In today’s world, it would seem that all (or most) of us would want our children and grandchildren to inherit, and live in, a world that a is clean (environmentally), compassionate, peaceful, ethical and full of hope for a better future. If this is the case, we should all re-examine the behaviors we are modeling, and, as such, what we are teaching our children, who will one day become adults and the future of our world.
Barbie Parish
Ridgway
