DEAR EDITOR:
Rockstars, they are among us. And we’re not talking about Robert Plant or Eddie Vedder.
KOTO’s annual Lip Sync contest in January was a smashing success thanks to the venerable Baerbel Hacke, who donated her time to organize the production, and what a production it was!
On the heels of Lip Sync, Luci Reeve, longtime DJ and general manager of the beloved Nugget Theatre, hustled to open the venue one night early so that KOTO could host a benefit movie night. Thank you, too, to the Telluride Film Festival and Finbro Construction for their roles in making this a reality for KOTO.
But without this community, it would have been all for naught.
You lip synced your faces off, volunteered your talents, bought every seat at the Sheridan Opera House, and sponsored prize money and pizza for performers. A week later, you donned your best retro gear and sold out the Nugget to hoot and holler at a raunchy 35-year-old ski film.
You, this community, showed up for KOTO, and maybe to see Shannon Tweed on the big screen, but mostly for KOTO.
Just as your eyes read these words of gratitude, we have another request.
KOTO marks 45 years on the air this year. That’s 45 years of non-underwritten, non-commercial freeform community radio! On Feb. 21, KOTO will kick off winter fundraising with its traditional Guest DJ Day.
The theme is “Ski Legends,” and you’ll hear from local legends past and present as they share memories from the mountain, spin tunes and raise money for KOTO. We’ll have giveaways, drawings and clips to play from the ski resort’s earliest days, thanks to the Wilkinson Public Library for digitizing our reel-to-reels.
Please call in and make a pledge for any reason that sings to you. It could be a favorite DJ, the local news, the Telluride High School Radio Club, free events like the KOTO Street Dance, emergency notifications, our live festival broadcasts or simply because KOTO has been keeping community alive since 1975.
Whatever the reason, thank you for always showing up for your local radio station. We hope to hear from you on Feb. 21!
KOTO staff
