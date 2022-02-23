I’m standing at the base of the mogul course, where the bumps have been slipped and groomed to perfection for today’s freestyle skiing competition. The moguls, gleaming white and perfectly round like some kind of fancy artisanal marshmallows, rise like a majestic, studded staircase to the crown of the trail. Two sets of jumps, built and shaped by dozens of hours of maniacal shoveling, punctuate the course near the top and the bottom. These are the jumps from which around 90 children from all over Colorado and New Mexico are about to hurl themselves at, rocketing into the air, flipping, twisting and defying gravity at breakneck speeds, while their parents watch helplessly from below. Today, one of those children is my 15-year-old son Hudson. I strain my goggled eyes to pick him out from the crowd of kids I can see at the top of the course, but I can’t differentiate any of them in their matching green competitors’ bibs.
On the car ride to the mountain this morning, Hud had barely uttered a word. “I’m sorry I’m quiet, Mom,” he’d smiled apologetically as we pulled into Carhenge, “I’m just thinking through my run, you know?”
I did know. For months now, Hud has been sustaining himself on a steady diet of moguls, and his focus is razor-sharp. At 6:45 a.m., he’s standing in the kitchen, knees locked together, moving through his laser beam quick turns, then simulating the whoosh of air around him as he flies through the air spinning around once, twice, and alighting on imaginary snow. He’s training on the mountain every moment he possibly can. He’s watching freestyle videos, and talking bumps and tricks with his dad at every waking moment. I admire his discipline. I envy his passion. When was the last time I threw myself into something (other than my family) so thoroughly and so joyfully? It’s been a while.
Both Hudson and his 11-year-old sister Vivian are freestyle skiers. They come honestly by it, it’s in the genes. My husband was a competitive freestyle skier in his youth, and when it came time for his own kids to choose their disciplines within the Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club, they were given the ever-so-slightest of nudges in that direction. OK, OK perhaps it wasn’t just a slight nudge, maybe it was more of a “gentle shove” their dad gave them, but nevertheless, both kids are fully hooked on the sport and have become beautiful bump skiers to boot.
I always appreciated the skills, confidence and discipline freestyle skiing gave our children, but when Hud first expressed interest in entering competitions back in third grade, I was reluctant to give him the green light. My hesitation was based on a belief I held at the time, one that had become the credo of my professional life. I believed that children should not have to compete. As a drama educator who directed plays performed by children, I never held auditions and never turned any young actor away. If there weren’t enough roles in a script, I would write in extra parts. I would also add lines to smaller roles and distribute songs to be more equal, and thus, fairer. I couldn’t bear the thought of a child’s fragile ego being trampled or their feelings being hurt.
And while I still believe there’s a difference between a child being forced to compete in a creative setting as opposed to an athletic one, my opinions regarding competition on the whole have radically shifted. The about-face I experienced took place when I simply stood back and watched my kids become competitors. It was immediately apparent that competition was not going to scare them, hurt them or break them. I watched my kids enjoy winning. I also watched them lose. I watched them lose when it was surprising or didn’t make sense or seem fair, and I watched them handle that, too.
Every time competition has offered up a new hurdle, triumph or pill to swallow, my kids have handled it with relative ease. Even when there have been tears, there has been opportunity for healthy reflection and astounding growth. Most recently, when Hudson completed a particularly grueling weekend of competition, he turned to me and said, “I’m not here to win or to place, I’m here to learn.” Just as has been the case with so many lessons in my life, I’m learning this one late in the game, and my children are my teachers.
As parents, it’s our primary instinct to protect our children, to safeguard their emotions, to stand up for them when necessary. As the consummate Mama Bear, it’s been counterintuitive for me to ignore this instinct at times, but when I’ve succeeded in doing so, I’ve been pleasantly surprised and even relieved to discover that my kids aren’t nearly as fragile as I’d feared they were. When the “Great Protector Mom” in me rises up to shield my babies from the hardships of the world, I know it’s time to step back a bit and take a breath. Because what will my kids learn if I hold them back from things that might hurt their feelings or be tough to handle? And what message will I be giving them if I don’t trust them to be able to navigate those choppy waters?
If I can be a loving witness to all my children's experiences, the good, the bad and the bumpy, I know that they will find answers, strength and resilience within themselves every time. Mama Bear, get back into your den. It’s time for your kids to hit those bumps.
