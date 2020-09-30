DEAR EDITOR:
Soon, if not already in hand, we will be receiving our ballots for this year’s election. Most everyone is focused on the very real and important national elections, but I would just like to take a moment and comment on our local election. Kris Holstrom is running for re-election to be yours and mine county commissioner for District 3. I have known Kris for almost 25 years. I proudly served with her back in the 1990s on the San Miguel County Planning Commission. I know Kris, from personal experience, to be a thoughtful listener. One who will clearly hear all sides of an issue and not pre-judge. I think that is one of her greatest attributes. I think it has made her one of our finest commissioners in a long line of great commissioners who have represented the third district. I would go so far as to favorably compare Kris’s style of management to our own local legend Raymond Snyder. She is soft spoken but decisive. A leader and neighbor who we can count on to listen and to make sure the interest of our third district are fairly represented in commissioner meetings. If you have not already decided to do so I urge you to consider voting for Kris Holstrom for District 3 county commissioner.
Oak Smith
Norwood
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.