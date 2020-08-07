If you follow me on Facebook you may have noticed that lately I've been preoccupied with the looming election crisis. I can't exactly remember when it occurred to me that this November's election is headed for disaster. Maybe it was while I was watching as nearby Philadelphia, already placed in an indefinite holding pattern by its mayor in response to the pandemic, exploded in violent protests in response to the death of George Floyd. Maybe it was later that night while I lay in bed listening to gunshots and powerful fireworks being set off throughout our formerly quiet neighborhood, culminating in a car careening down our street, its occupants firing bullets into nearby homes as it spun off the road into a drainage ditch beside our property?
That was the very first time in my life when I considered getting a gun. That was when possible societal breakdown no longer seemed just an abstract possibility anymore. What kind of election would this be, I wondered? Would the 2020 presidential election bring us something constructive to work towards, or further tear the nation apart and add fuel to the fire? So far there are few signs of the former, and many indications of the latter.
In 2000, there was a very close election with a lot depending on the outcome. The election was so close that it came down to how one state voted. All eyes looked to Florida. Although initial counting gave the election to the Republican candidate, George W. Bush, the vote in his favor amounted to less than 1,800 ballots, triggering a recount. The recount went on for over a month. A month after the election there was still no announced winner. It's an understatement to say that event was a complete dumpster fire.
The coming presidential election may, or may not be that close. It won't have to be. In 2018 there was a midterm election. Democrats riding a wave of anti-Trump sentiment took back the House with a 41-vote margin; the Blue Wave. The day after the election everyone accepted that the Republicans had lost the House. No one would know the scope of that loss for weeks as mailed in ballots were slowly counted and new victories announced. Only 40 percent votes cast were made in person. This election will likely unravel at a slower pace since even less of the voting will take place in person, but this isn't 2000, it's not even 2018. This election falls during the most precarious time for the republic in my lifetime, a moment not unlike 1860.
Prepare yourself for an election that may be up in the air for weeks or months, with neither side accepting defeat without a fight and each suspecting the worst from opponents. Introduce to that situation a general unease as millions are unemployed, restless and desperate, perhaps millions more than today. Almost no one could have predicted the frenzy unleashed on American cities when a match was lit in the form of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Whatever the merits of the mass protests that followed there's good reason for assuming that pent-up frustration from lengthy lockdowns contributed to the violent edge of many demonstrations. Buildings were lit on fire, statues were toppled, and businesses were looted while protesters danced and cheered in the light of their flames.
There were somber and peaceful marches. There was respect for the memory of Floyd and calls for reform and justice. That's part of the picture that needs acknowledging, but that's only part of it. Watching the nightly coverage of protests in June, I also saw a lot of what can only be described as gleeful exuberance by those committing wanton destruction. Undoubtedly what we saw then was steam being let off from a pressure cooker. Lockdowns were the pressure cooker. The virus continues despite our best efforts. Lockdowns are relaxed and then re-imposed in an endless, crushing cycle. Pressure continues to build. It will require release. When it's released again what will that look like?
So where are the rays of hope? First of all, I could be totally wrong. This may be another blue wave election. Although the fate of many House seats may not be known for weeks, Trump may lose decisively and concede that very night. Any other outcome is dangerous. Another ray of hope: lately there's been a lot of good news on the vaccine and treatment front. That news will have become even better by November. A vaccine may be online at that point, and widely distributed. Testing of several promising vaccines is already advancing at phenomenal speed. Less fear and uncertainty could help. It's not much to go on. My greatest reason for optimism rests on my being wrong. I've been wrong before. Why not now? Please, let me be wrong about this one.
