DEAR EDITOR:
As a longtime resident on Deep Creek Mesa (my family built our modest log cabin on Last Dollar Road back in the early 1970s), I have many concerns about Telluride and San Miguel County’s proposed purchase and rezoning of a parcel of land, which is almost adjacent to ours. Among these are:
- The rumored purchase price, which is almost twice the going market rate
- The severe traffic impact on Last Dollar road
- The infeasibility of pumping already limited town water 600 feet up to a dry mesa
- The fundamental undesirability of the parcel in question (do we really want to park our “workforce” next to a very busy and noisy airport?)
- The way in which this proposed project continues to perpetuate an entirely unsustainable ethos of “growth at any cost”
I look forward to raising these and other issues at the public meeting scheduled for April 21; however, the most immediate concern that prompts this letter is the appalling lack of transparency with which this proposed purchase and rezoning has been conducted.
A recent news story on KOTO described “The Ridge” project as “a big surprise.” And indeed, it has been to me and my neighbors on Deep Creek Mesa. Worse, though this project has clearly been in the works for some time, I am unable to reach out to my elected officials for further information about the deal. As reported in Wednesday’s paper, our county commissioners are “unable to talk about the project to anyone.” Last week, when first learning of this development, I reached out via email to Kris, Lance and Hillary, just to get a sense of what was up.
I received back an email from Mike Bordogna informing me that, “the commissioners (BOCC) are not allowed to engage with the public on matters related to the application … ” In your article, Bordogna is quoted as saying, “Unfortunately, they (Kris Holstrom, Lance Waring and Hilary Cooper) cannot speak to their constituents until after they rule on the application … ” (italics added).
What sort of Orwellian — or should I say Kafkaesque? — community do we live in when a constituent cannot address his/her elected representative directly about an action that impacts said constituent directly?
David Lavender
Deep Creek Mesa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.