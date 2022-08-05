File Fact: Aug. 23, 1875, the first placer claim in San Miguel Mining District.
55 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, Aug. 4, 1967
Stream turns bloody red
Howard’s Fork is a sylvan trout stream which heads up in Ophir Pass and trickles through old Ophir, finally reaching the South Fork of the San Miguel.
In the upper reaches of the stream a mine operation is again this year polluting the stream, much to the disgust of summer vacationers and fishermen.
Iron oxide is the villain and because of sloppy mining methods, the red stuff discolors the stream for miles.
Game Warden Bob Mangus was investigating the pollution after receiving complaints from The Telluride Times who heard from a party of irate fishermen from Texas.
When the streams turned blood red last summer, court action was threatened by the fish people.
45 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, Aug. 4, 1977
Fire destroys historic building
The National Park Service called Telluride’s Town Hall Monday to tell local officials that two abandoned buildings east of Telluride, at the top of Ingram Falls and Bridal Veil Falls, were being considered for designation as national historic landmarks. The man was one day late on the Ingram structure. Coals from a cooking fire ignited the former boarding house at 5:15 Sunday morning, injuring one of the two backpackers sleeping on the second floor, and burning the dry wood building to the ground.
Billy Bancroft, 16, and his stepbrother Jim Eide, 17, both of Lawson, Missouri, had hiked over Black Bear Pass from Red Mountain Saturday. They cooked dinner on an outdoor open fire built on tin and rocks, using the old boarding house as a windbreak. The fire is presumed to have started from the fire’s coals hours later.
Bancroft, afraid to follow his stepbrother’s leap from a second story window, received first and second degree burns on his feet, hands and right leg as he hesitated and then ran down and out of the blazing building.
Around the turn of the century, the Superior Mining Company, owned by Harry Payne Whitney, built the Ingram boarding house to house men who worked in the nearby Cascade Mill and on the tram line between the Black Bear Mine and the Smuggler Union mill at Pandora. The boarding house was used by Superior until it interrupted its Black Bear operation in the 1920s, and was subsequently used until about 1930 by independent miners working claims in Ingram Basin. The dilapidated building was owned by Idarado Mining Company for the last quarter-century.
Deputy Sheriff Ron Kanter, who investigated the incident, said the Eide family, who were to meet their sons Sunday, were more concerned about personal effects destroyed in the fire than about the loss of the historic building. Idarado has not pressed charges for destruction of company property.
The fire was spotted and reported by Felix Lopez, chief of the Volunteer Fire Department, who saw it as he stepped outside during his night shift at the Idarado mill, around 5:20 a.m. Firemen Terry Hawkins and Joe Smart jeeped up to the scene and worked with medical and law enforcement personnel to bring the injured boy to town.
[I remember when the incident occurred, many of the then-new locals, feeling very protective of “their” historic structures, threatened to “beat the sh..t” out of those “irresponsible and stupid outsiders.”]
25 YEARS AGO
From the Telluride Times-Journal, Aug. 14-20, 1997
AIDS activist and costume artist Robert Presley dies
Robert Presley, perhaps one of this community’s most outlandish personalities, died Aug. 7 from AIDS complications at his home in Telluride.
Presley was well-known in Telluride as a highly creative designer of costumes and as an outspoken advocate for people with AIDS.
Although he was the center spotlight for the Telluride AIDS Benefit, Presley really blossomed with his costume designs, said his partner, Ron Gilmer.
His influence ranged from the costumes in local theatrical and kids’ dance productions to decorations for Film Festival and other events, to marvelous works of art and sentimental trinkets gracing friends’ homes.
While living in Florida in 1987, he was voted entertainer of the year for south Florida for the gay and lesbian community. While in San Francisco in the early 90s while Gilmer was attending chef school, Presley was photographed and featured twice on the San Francisco Chronicle’s cover for marching in the gay-pride parade in costumes he designed.
Robert always had time for causes — he served on the Governor’s AIDS Council. He was a celebration of life, diversity and art.
[Who remembers this???]
20 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Weekly Planet, Aug. 23, 2002
Former Tellurider, Elskes, shot in assault, suicide
Former Telluride resident and musician Tommy Elskes was shot by his estranged wife, Ruth Ann Russell, on a residential street in Austin, Texas. Russell then committed suicide.
Russell apparently broke into the home of the woman Elskes was dating and phoned Elskes from there, asking him to come over to talk. Elskes was met at the door by Russell, who then shot him in the left arm. When Elskes fled, Russell pursued him and shot herself before stunned witnesses.
Russell, too, was a former Telluride resident who was an Executive Vice-President of Telluride Ski & Golf Company for many years before her move with Elskes to Austin.
[Tommy occasionally revisits Telluride and is still a talented and sought-after guitarist and singer/songwriter.]
