DEAR EDITOR:
Good urban planning includes input from and engagement of citizens impacted by the plan.
Telluride desperately needs affordable housing, but housing that is designed with respect to the impact that housing will have on the community.
The majority of citizens speaking and writing letters to HARC, P&Z and the members of Town Council are asking the town:
1. To build affordable housing that is appropriate for the size of the Voodoo lot.
2.To have a master housing plan that looks at all options for true affordable housing that meets the needs of Telluride’s workforce. The town and county have plans to build and provide more affordable housing in other locations, including the most recently announced property at Diamond Ranch.
3. To examine the impact of a large-scale housing development on parking and congestion in the East Pacific Avenue neighborhood near the Post Office.
4. To follow the historic guidelines and find compromises that respect the historic character of Telluride.
5. To respect and honor the history of the alley by making a true walkway from Pacific Avenue to the back alley as consistent with four other north/south alleys on Pacific Avenue.
The Town of Telluride is calling up a meeting on the Voodoo project on April 19 at 9 a.m. This is during offseason when many people may not be in town to be educated and informed about the meeting. People need to know that the town is bypassing HARC and P&Z to discuss a project where the town is the developer, applicant and approver of the project.
Since 1961, when Telluride was designated a National Landmark District, there has been a focus on saving buildings, places and stories that define Telluride’s past, present and future. Anyone who has visited Telluride can see that preservation contributes to the economy of our community. The guidelines for historic preservation are not in conflict with development. Including the economic, social and cultural benefits of preservation make smart public policy.
Let’s support good urban development that balances the needs of the community with the historic character of the town. I hope the citizens and lovers of Telluride will ask our town leaders to consider the good of community for all. As elected officials serving the public, they need to hear our voices and find a way to accomplish balance and a united community, while taking care of our workforce and good of the community.
The process is as significant as the results. The final decisions have long-term impacts and consequences.
Let us find a win-win solution.
Zelda Tenenbaum
Telluride
