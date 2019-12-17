DEAR EDITOR:
I attended my first Ride Festival this summer.
However, that does not make me a stranger to Telluride Town Park events. I've been to Bluegrass many times, and while that (ostensibly) has the expectation to be less rocking than The Ride, the volume can get comparably amped, especially the final sets of music by the headliners.
Adding another night to The Ride Festival seems to be secondary to the discussion of the actual volume.
I have a decibel meter on my phone and was blown away (literally) by the excessive and unnecessary need for "louder is better" volume. So I experimented and went to the furthest away point from the speakers inside the park and it was peaking well inside the "red zone" inside the porta potty. Sheesh. That's insane.
In a Dec. 10 Daily Planet article on this matter, there were statistics on beer volume and KOTO budgetary metrics, but no data on music volume at the festival, though volume control was mentioned; "on site observation" — whatever that means.
I lived in Morrison and experienced my walls shaking during excessive volume events coming from over a mile up the road at Red Rocks Amphitheater, so I am sympathetic to those who live near Town Park. However, that volume was only experienced during specific EDM events, the rest were tame by comparison (not unlike the Telluride resident's noise complaints about The Ride). Somebody was in control of the volume, but clearly someone was not in control of the governance of "turn it down" tolerance during that show. Fines don't solve the volume issue. Unless it's $100,000 instead of whatever the fine is, then I suspect someone who has to pay the fine will say, “Monitor that knob and guard it with your life.”
And, really, does it need to be turned up to 11? No, nobody would know the difference at that point. Certainly not positive vibrations.
Dan Jenkins
Cortez
