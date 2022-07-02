DEAR EDITOR:
We are not in the mood to think about COVID anymore. That’s obvious with any casual observation of crowded indoor venues with no masks in sight. The social paradigm changed on a dime from the government is ordering your behavior with penalties if you don’t comply to it’s all up to you to assess your risk and take whatever precautions you feel necessary. Most people will cheer that, but a few may find it misguided.
The inconvenient facts are that at the present time we have completely uncontrolled transmission of COVID and almost no idea of the actual number of cases. There are many more cases than our national agencies report. While vaccines do offer some protection against severe illness, they do not protect much against infection with the current variants. Recent evidence has confirmed that natural immunity is equal to vaccine immunity with the new COVID variants.
For some of us, especially in the over 65-70 age group, and those with compromised immune systems, infection can be very serious. In the U.S., 32,000 people are in the hospital with COVID today and the number is slowly growing. Although we have had a fairly steady death rate for several months in the approximately 300 per day range that is also slowly increasing. That equates to 109,000 deaths per year, or roughly double the number of persons who die per year from colon cancer.
We now have a reality where most of us have been vaccinated or infected. We once thought this would be “herd immunity.” Unfortunately, that has turned out to be a state where we have a significantly reduced chance of fatal disease, but no long-lasting protection from infection. Who is in the hospital and who is dying? The answer is a mix of both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, some of whom have had prior infection. The greatest risk factors by far for severe disease are age over 65-70, and a weakened immune system which has prevented your body from responding normally to the vaccine.
So what should we do?
If you fall into one of those categories of vulnerable you might want to continue to: wear an N95 or KN95 mask in public indoor venues, avoid poorly ventilated, crowded indoor spaces, and look for outdoor public dining options. If you develop symptoms get tested (don’t put too much stock in a negative rapid antigen early on if you have symptoms; repeat the test or get a PCR test), consult with a knowledgeable physician about immediate antiviral treatment. Most importantly, enjoy Telluride and summer weather here in San Miguel County.
Jeffrey Kocher MD
Joel M Lee DrPH, MPH
Thomas Preston MD
Greg Craig
Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.