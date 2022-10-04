DEAR EDITOR:

Recently I researched our D3 U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. I was appalled.

UNEDUCATED

• Dropped out of high school to have a baby in 2004; earned a GED 2020.

• Swore oath to uphold U.S. Constitution, yet misconstrued its meaning in proclaiming “the church is supposed to direct the government.”

• Touted false election fraud claims and eroded public confidence in our secure election system.

• Wrote bills reflecting her position on sex education, sexual preference and abortion that disregarded people’s individual rights.

AMORAL

• Bullied, slandered and spouted bigotry toward fellow legislators and others she disliked.

• Admired men who publicly display genitalia or rudely handle women’s bodies.

IRRESPONSIBLE

• Refused to comply with Garfield County Health COVID closure.

• Operated a remote food concession without permit, causing 80 food poisoning cases.

• Disregarded Coloradan’s majority vote establishing National Popular Vote Agreement and pro-choice laws.

• Hedged conflict-of-interest laws by serving on the House Natural Resources Committee, while her spouse was employed in the oil/gas industry.

• Tempted campaign finance law violations with inappropriate use of campaign funds and promotion of her book.

CONFRONTATIONAL

• Screamed and interrupted the president during State of the Union address.

• Disrupted Congress by insisting on carrying a gun onto the House floor.

• Failed to pass any legislation she sponsored; only two out of 267 bills she cosponsored became law.

In sum she is a poor representative for the fine people of D3. She fails to uphold the standards and expectations of a respected, thoughtful consensus-building decision-maker.

Kathy Ewert

Ridgway