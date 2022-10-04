DEAR EDITOR:
Recently I researched our D3 U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. I was appalled.
UNEDUCATED
• Dropped out of high school to have a baby in 2004; earned a GED 2020.
• Swore oath to uphold U.S. Constitution, yet misconstrued its meaning in proclaiming “the church is supposed to direct the government.”
• Touted false election fraud claims and eroded public confidence in our secure election system.
• Wrote bills reflecting her position on sex education, sexual preference and abortion that disregarded people’s individual rights.
AMORAL
• Bullied, slandered and spouted bigotry toward fellow legislators and others she disliked.
• Admired men who publicly display genitalia or rudely handle women’s bodies.
IRRESPONSIBLE
• Refused to comply with Garfield County Health COVID closure.
• Operated a remote food concession without permit, causing 80 food poisoning cases.
• Disregarded Coloradan’s majority vote establishing National Popular Vote Agreement and pro-choice laws.
• Hedged conflict-of-interest laws by serving on the House Natural Resources Committee, while her spouse was employed in the oil/gas industry.
• Tempted campaign finance law violations with inappropriate use of campaign funds and promotion of her book.
CONFRONTATIONAL
• Screamed and interrupted the president during State of the Union address.
• Disrupted Congress by insisting on carrying a gun onto the House floor.
• Failed to pass any legislation she sponsored; only two out of 267 bills she cosponsored became law.
In sum she is a poor representative for the fine people of D3. She fails to uphold the standards and expectations of a respected, thoughtful consensus-building decision-maker.
Kathy Ewert
Ridgway
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.