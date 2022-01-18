DEAR EDITOR:
It has been with growing dismay that I have read the recent spate of letters to the editor calling for an end to public masking in Telluride and, in particular, our local classrooms. My firsthand experience as a teacher has shown me how valuable masking has been in reducing the spread of COVID, and my experience as the wife of an immune-compromised cancer patient has made me understand the vital importance of protecting everyone’s health.
Throughout this school year, and especially since the new year, students have unknowingly (and often asymptomatically) entered our classrooms while infected with COVID; and yet, thanks to our county’s strict masking mandate, they’ve managed to participate in class without infecting others. To date there have been no classroom-related outbreaks. This is both remarkable and encouraging given that we all view online school as an option of last resort. Masks have proven incredibly effective in stopping the spread of COVID, including the omicron variant. According to the CDC, people are 200 percent more likely to be infected with COVID in communities without a mask mandate. We must continue to mask as we make our way through the current crisis.
On a more personal note, the current COVID crisis has threatened my family at every turn. Before he was vaccinated, COVID could have killed my immune-compromised husband. Now, thanks to vaccinations, COVID won’t kill my husband; however, a delay in his cancer treatments as a result of him contracting COVID could. Calls to end mandates disregard us and other vulnerable families. For those who live in multi-generational homes, for those with infants and toddlers, for anyone who lives with an underlying condition, masking is what lets us go to school or the grocery store without the fear that we will become gravely ill or come home and kill a loved one. Yes, every healthy individual will likely be fine, but for the rest of us, COVID is not an option. How could we live with ourselves if we lost someone to COVID? Shouldn’t our policies work to protect the most vulnerable among us?
I am sorry that so many of Telluride’s families feel their student’s mental health is suffering because of masking. I truly am. There is, however, a way to frame masking that empowers students. When our young people understand that masking is a way of protecting their neighbors, of protecting themselves and their friends, when students understand that masking is a selfless act that works to strengthen community, masking becomes an act that unifies us. It’s a proud badge that says, “I care about you, and I can see in your eyes that you care about me, too.”
Nicki Bergstrom Noel
Telluride
