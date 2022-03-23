DEAR EDITOR:
My name is Jacob Fortner. I am a senior participating in the Telluride High School Mentorship program, a class where juniors and seniors are mentored by business owners from our community. This semester, my mentor is Mike Shimkonis of Shimkonis Partners at Telluride Properties.
Over the last three months, I have had the opportunity to observe and learn from Mike, a successful Realtor in the Telluride area. He has taught me a lot about the real estate business, including market analysis, physical and digital marketing, and the complex process of buying and selling homes, condominiums and property. He has also taught me life skills such as the value of a strong work ethic, how to network and connect with others, and the importance of establishing your personal brand. I am extremely grateful for the time and energy he invested in the program, as well as his perspective on both business and life skills.
My favorite part of the mentorship program is that it allows me to study a real-world career path that I would like to pursue in the future. After graduating college, I plan to become a real estate investor, and by participating in this mentorship, I feel like I have gained a solid understanding of how real estate is valued, positioned and sold.
If you want to immerse yourself in a career you are truly passionate about, I strongly advise all incoming juniors and seniors to participate in this program. It’s an incredible experience. Believe me!
If you are lucky enough, you will partner with an amazing mentor willing to take time to help you grow. I did.
I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Mike Shimkonis, my mentor. I would also like to give a special thank you to my teacher, Heather Rosen, for guiding me through this class.
Jacob Fortner
Telluride High School
