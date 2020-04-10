“The skiing this time of year sucks,” my chairlift mate declared, on a warm March afternoon. “It’s ice in the morning, it’s good for an hour, then it turns to cement and you break your ankles. It’s just not good-skiing, cold winter snow.”
She, of course, was talking crazy.
She was talking about springtime San Juan cement, one of the Seven Heavenly Elements, in March, a month as holy to some as any Hanukah, Lent or Ramadan.
A month in which the hills embrace their ancient title of the Shining Mountains, a month of floating and flying, of swooping freedom, of ripping and roaring, a month when we walk with the giants.
A month when south-facing glades turn into hillsides of whipped cream cheese frosting, eager for the caress of red and yellow-waxed skis. A month of God’s mashed potatoes, the navigation of which involves one-third NASCAR driving sensibility, one-third county plow driver and one-third Magilla Gorilla.
A month when certain enthusiasts of Sully’s Gully would, in seasons past, eagerly heckle passing skiers from the comfort of a large downed log trailside, the end of which served as handy storage for refreshment, usually a large bottle of red paisano wine. This was after getting kicked off a similar log bench at the edge of Silverglade, aka Swivelglade, a low-angle choppy sea of small bumps — maybe sometimes not so small, more like a junkyard of Buicks — their jaw-flapping a bit much for certain sensitive passersby.
“Hey buddy, you’re in the back seat!”
“Hey, who’s drivin’ that bus?”
“Hey! Gimme a beer while you’re back there!”
“If you’re gonna hack, ya might as well hack wildly.”
“Get ahold of the wheel, fer cryin’ out loud.”
“Hey, is that a boy or a girl?!”
“Those are some funny lookin’ ski pants, mister.”
“If you were a dog, you’d be a poodle!”
Their perch on Swivelglade afforded an unparalleled view to the west, over the greening ranch mesas below marching away to a horizon of canyon-incised plateaus, mountains ranges beyond, from another time, another reality, floating like ships on an unseen ocean. Their rough treatment of the clientele, though, got them banished to the hinterland of Sully’s, where their peanut-gallery tirades continued, unreported to the authorities, as the regulars there were locals, accustomed to abuse.
Things are more civilized these days, and when one passes the log, the only chirping is from robber jays and the occasional junco, the only other sounds the hiss of metal edges slicing through slush, the flattish runout from the steep crux enjoyed in bouncy fashion, speed checked in anticipation of the delightful headwall to come of steep, soft bumps — a moonwalk staircase — down into the homestretch gully.
On the day of the conversation with the friend who doesn’t like spring skiing and is thus regarded as crazy, the first ride up Coonskin, that red-headed stepchild of a chairlift, usually left behind for more glamourous options, one tower suspiciously askew, braced by a pair of long cables, revealed three inches of new snow on a perfectly groomed base. Precious few tracks marred the canvas below and it begged for expression. So what if it was probably frozen; it would be consistent and therefore theoretically navigable.
One big GS turn later and the world, though overcast, was a carousel of color. It was not the scratch of icy snow underfoot, rather, the creamy smoothness of pudding, velveteen, an unexpected and profound pleasure. Cream of Wheat — perfect and sweet. There was nothing to do but stand on your skis, let the Earth spin beneath you and get revved up on the planet’s magneto.
The biggest challenge was keeping the goggles clear, as a wet snow fell and froze on the lens, obscuring vision. This turned to a fine mist on the lower half of the run — Alyeska conditions — allowing for quick swipes between turns and glimpses of the immediate future.
You know those special-effects action movies, where a protagonist grapples various situations in a furious blur, then, after considerable effort, something clicks and everything turns to slow motion, the physical world is revealed in precise, crystalline focus, and a degree of control in a madly gyrating universe is achieved, along with a deep-rooted sense of well-being? That’s what you gun for, anyway.
After 10 runs on Coonie — it is hard, sometimes, to leave one’s own private chairlift when conditions are ooh la la — it was decided to head up the hill, while there was still something in the tank. The weather had lifted, blue sky shone through and the Prayer Tower was open. Jamming down the quarter-pipe on the lower half of Bushwhacker, skiers’ right, was like riding a longboard down the shoulder of a long, lazy wave.
As the afternoon shadow line moved across the hill from left to right, it squeezed us further and further up onto the wall. Follow the Yellow Brick Road.
The land inhales in spring and the swelling of its breast pushes blood into the trees; a thrumming pulse is palpable. Ride the stream and fill your heart.
Like all good things, the day is over too soon, the afternoon exhales, the hill is empty and we make day-dreamy pendulum turns down Cat’s Paw, our reward a can of beer on the tailgate of the truck in a muddy parking lot. Exhausted, refreshed, we’re ready once again to lock horns with the 21st century. A happy ending isn’t such a terrible thing, every once in a while.
Sean can be reached at: seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
