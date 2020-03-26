DEAR EDITOR:
As a junior at Telluride High School, I am supposed to be able to start figuring out what I may want to do in the future. The mentorship program in my high school helps kids like me get valuable insight into a profession they may be interested in pursuing. This semester I have had the opportunity to mentor with Dr. Christine Richards at Peak Performance Therapy. One thing that drew me to this mentorship was that I have previously mentored in the ER. I got to see the “before” and now I’m getting to see the “after” of injuries that require physical therapy.
Every Tuesday, I meet with Dr. Richards and a handful of patients. I’ve met a wide range of people with many different difficulties, from chronic pain, to severe injuries. Some patients are working to regain strength, while others are working towards range of motion. Dr. Richards uses weights, bands and manual therapy to help ease people’s pain and have them feeling better in no time. Of course, patients have to do their own “work” at home, too, if they don’t then Dr. Richards work won’t be as beneficial. An interesting type of manual therapy that I didn’t know much about, is scar massaging. This helps break down scar tissue and prevent it from causing further issues in the future. Another part of this is scar mobilization. Skin, especially on places like the elbow and knees, needs to move without the restriction of scar tissue. In addition to learning the techniques Dr. Richards uses, I have also enjoyed being able to talk to and build relationships with patients. I have seen certain patients more than once, which gives me a unique perspective of being able to see their progress as they get better. That aspect of my mentorship has most likely been my favorite thing to experience so far.
I want to thank Dr. Richards for allowing me to learn from her and to grow my knowledge of the medical world.
Lila Renke
Telluride High School
