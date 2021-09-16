In the falling ash of wildfire smoke, have you ever caught a tiny, charred piece of ponderosa bark in your hand? You wonder about the grove it came from, twenty or a hundred miles away, pluming 20,0000 feet overhead to come land on you. You imagine the place where it started, the shade of long, green needles and thick puz-zles of bark smelling of butterscotch. Today, the forest boils into the sky. You smudge the piece of bark with your finger and it turns into a black mark on your palm.
Last week I was working a float trip on the Snake River, border of Idaho and Ore-gon, and breathing felt like drinking a bitter tea. Sunrise was like twilight and the ragged fins of Hells Canyon staggered into oblivion. Smoke came mostly from two fires near Lake Tahoe 450 miles away in California, a mix of that and the Dixie Fire still burning at nearly a million acres, the same smoke we’ve been inhaling in Colorado for the past few weeks. When I started home, driving toward Boise, the sky felt apocalyptic. The radio was full of warnings, clearer skies nearer the coast, but out here, hundreds of miles inland, people were being told to remain indoors.
I just got back, finding the air at home clear, easily filling my lungs. I’m paying at-tention to my breath in ways I hadn’t before. It seems I’ve barely seen the La Sals for more than a month, hidden by haze, and now the mountains stand snowless and gray, as clean to the eye as an ink block on the horizon. The smell is of dry sum-mer grass and sunflowers souring slightly just past their prime. Shadows of clouds roam the mesas in herds. This is what my sense of nostalgia thinks this place should look like. This is what my lungs want it to be.
When the charred bit of bark lands in your hand, a place like this might be what you imagine. The ash did not come from some unknowable land, but from groves chattering with Steller’s Jays, the ground mounded with bear scat. It came from creeks and fern glens, from houses tucked in the woods and deer dashing this way and that until flames sealed off the exits. This is what we’ve been breathing.
Air is a messenger. When the wind blows, you know it’s coming from someplace else. It may have crossed the Pacific Ocean to get to you, and if you had sharp enough senses, you could smell the faintest sting of salt from all the way over here. When it comes with smoke, you don’t need to guess where it started, you know. California, Oregon, Arizona, or Utah, or a neighboring county, woods you might know yourself.
A couple years ago, I went down to the canyons of the Dolores and lower San Mi-guel in the West End to cool off on a summer evening. The Bull Draw fire was climbing the side of the Uncompahgre Plateau, sky overhead boiling with smoke. The dusk sky glowed like a second sunset and ash fell on the river like snow. I went in up to my chin and swam as cinders of juniper trees and ponderosas flut-tered down on my head and landed in my eye lashes. Nuthatch, fox, elk. Aspen, mountain mahogany, manzanita. Everything the fire could touch had gone into the air and I breathed it in. It felt like coming to know a place, only too late.
