As long as I can remember, I have worried. Over the years, my worrying has taken on many shapes and forms, but for one reason or another, I have continually found a good reason to worry. Worrying has always been a part of me, like an extra thumb, inconvenient but unavoidable, something I’ve had to learn to work my way around. My worrying knows no bounds. I’ve worried about the people I love best, and I’ve worried about people I’ve never met. I’ve worried about the little store that just opened: “Will they fail? Gosh, I hope not.” I’ve worried about the lady on the corner selling flowers: “She looks cold.” I’ve worried about my closest friends, and about complete strangers. Heck, there’s a good chance I’ve even worried about you. Back in the ’80s, when I was a young girl, I saw the movie “The Day After,” and I started worrying about nuclear war. Every time I walked into my backyard I would look up into the sky and picture the bombs falling. The bombs were round-edged and shiny, pointed straight at our house on the Cushman Road. I begged my parents to devise an emergency plan for how we would survive the impending nuclear attack, and I counted the cans of food that lined the shelves leading down to our basement, finding solace in the abundance of creamed corn and French-style green beans.
Around that same time, Nancy Reagan was telling my fifth grade classmates and I to say no to drugs. I had never seen drugs and didn’t know anyone who used them as far as I knew, but that didn’t stop me from worrying that some day, as Nancy had warned, there would be some ne’er-do-well drug dealer whose purpose in life was to make me take drugs and become addicted to them. I kept my eyes peeled for this evil drug dealer, he might have been lurking in any dark hallway, or in any well-lit hallway, and if he ever got me in his clutches he would gleefully force me to become a pill-popping druggie.
As I stumbled into my teens, worrying seemed to give me a bit of a break. In hindsight, it might have actually been better if worrying had stuck with me through high school because my grades could have definitely benefited from a little more concern. My vacation from worrying turned into a relatively worry-free streak that lasted all the way into my early 30s. That’s when motherhood landed in my lap with all of its relentless newness, foreign languages, and crazed, overwhelming love. I was certain that I would screw up royally, either by dislocating a joint while changing Hudson’s diaper or eating the wrong kind of food that would somehow poison my breast milk. Every weird gurgle or slight change in skin color on my baby prompted a mad dash to WebMd, where I would learn about every disease or freak illness my child was most likely suffering. (Note to fellow worriers: Do not Google symptoms. Ever. I have been banned by my family and by several health care providers from this practice, as I am a high-risk Googler.)
As I tumbled back into the throws of worrying, a wise inner voice spoke to me. The voice cautioned that if I continued down this road of fear and worry that I would most certainly create nervous children who would catch my worries like a virus. I needed to wash my hands of this problem, to purify the worried air of my existence, to rid myself of this albatross before it was too late, but how? I struggled for a long time with this, until one day, when my second born — my daughter Vivian — was six months old, I decided to go for a run. I had never really run before, at least not unless being forced to, like in gym class or while chasing a hat that blew away, but something inside me just said, “Go. Run.” So I ran. My first run was on the bike path, and I made it from the entrance to Hillside to about halfway to the airport road and back. I was exhausted, heart pounding, lungs burning and dripping with sweat. The next day, I could barely walk up the stairs of the opera house to teach my children’s theater class. Every muscle I possessed was sore. But I felt something else, too. I felt a weight off my shoulders, a new lightness. I ran the next day (slowly) and the next day and the next. Running put a knife in my hand, a sharp shard of joy that popped a hole in my worry bubble. I could feel the worry bubble deflating, expelling its air in a slow, quiet wheeze. And when the bubble filled again, a good hard run would always penetrate that bubble skin with a palpable pop. Running paved the way for different kinds of movement, varied and more intense. The worried thoughts would still leak in and vie for my attention, but I had discovered the means of quieting them. I felt mighty.
Last January, I tore my ACL and the magic elixir of movement was ripped from my grasp. Those were some hard, dark days, and worrying came back with a vengeance. But as I have slowly progressed from two crutches, to one crutch, to a cane, to walking unassisted, I am more grateful than ever for the gift of movement and all the power it provides. It will be a long while before I can run again, but I have this to look forward to — the burn in my lungs, the muddy trail beneath my feet and the sound of worries slipping away like mist on a sunny morning. I can’t wait.
