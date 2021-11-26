DEAR EDITOR:
As we enter a season of gratitude and recognize Public Health Thank You Day this past Monday, I would like to take some time to thank the many public health heroes in our community.
Over the past year and a half, our Public Health team has worked tirelessly to help protect our community from the novel coronavirus. As the most dangerous pandemic in a century continues to be a part of our lives, our appreciation for those on the frontlines cannot be understated.
I would like to honor the steadfastness of the team at San Miguel County Public Health. In less than one year, this team has administered over 8,400 COVID vaccines, provided 6,125 COVID tests, pioneered innovative disease surveillance testing through wastewater analysis, and assisted 1,041 COVID positive people connected to over 6,000 close contacts through contact tracing.
These accomplishments could not have been achieved without the support of the entire community. From medical staff to local organizations, community members to emergency services, these tremendous efforts were the work of many, and we owe our thanks to every individual involved.
Our Public Health team provides services beyond protecting our community from viruses like COVID-19 and the flu. The team also ensures we have clean water and air and implements systems to protect us and help us recover from natural disasters. They also teach us how to live healthier lives by encouraging us to take care of ourselves through education surrounding things like the dangers of smoking and the benefits of nutritious eating practices.
As we enter another winter affected by COVID, we are better protected because we have learned better ways to live with the pandemic. And while the current situation looks bleak, hope is by no means lost. Each one of us has a part to play as a public health hero. By taking simple, informed steps to protect our parents, grandparents, neighbors, and friends, we can continue to move towards normalcy. Getting a vaccine and appropriate boosters has clear benefits to reducing transmission and severity of infection with the virus. Supplemented with our standard tools of masks, spending time outside, and sticking with a committed pod, we can each make a positive impact as we get through this pandemic.
In all, a most sincere thank you to our public health heroes, here and around the globe, for keeping us safe and healthy these last many months and beyond. Again, our gratitude cannot be understated.
Thank you,
Grace Franklin
Public Health Director
