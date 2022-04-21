DEAR EDITOR:
I am a candidate for the Telluride Regional Medical Center’s Board of Directors, and I am asking voters for their support and vote. You should have received your ballot, which must be returned by May 3.
My wife Christine and I have been full-time residents since 2001, raised our five children here, and we are patients of the medical center.
I am an experienced board member, having served nine years on Telluride Board of Education and seven years on The Center for Mental Health’s Board (our regional community mental health center), and I recognize the important role boards of directors play in organizations. I have led successful ballot measures to build buildings, increase funding and to increase mental health services in the region.
These experiences have equipped me with a strong knowledge of the challenges and opportunities of providing health care and vital community services in our region, and of hiring, retaining, training and housing an excellent staff. In addition, while a member of the Telluride Board of Education, I led the effort to pass a $26 million bond for the construction of the latest addition and worked closely with the staff during the construction of that facility.
As a former employee of Tri-County Health Network, I led efforts to pass the mill levy to support behavioral health services in the county, a measure which today helps pay for individuals to receive mental health treatments, funds school-based mental health services and has expanded the scope of mental health services in the county, through the San Miguel Behavioral Health Solutions Panel, of which I am a one of eight members.
I am now a full-time employee of The Center for Mental Health, and in this role work closely with local, regional and statewide partners to improve the access to health care, especially behavioral health care in our county. I am a member of the Colorado Suicide Prevention Commission advocating for solutions to the suicide challenges facing our small rural communities on the Western Slope.
I will continue to support efforts by the medical center to improve access to health care for our most vulnerable populations. I will continue to support their strong efforts to increase the capacity to offer integrated care with behavioral health and primary care under one roof — a model which is recognized as best for patient outcomes. I have worked closely with the medical center over the years to address youth substance use, respond to crises in our community involving mental health issues and to break down barriers to care in the community.
When you complete your ballot for the hospital board election, please vote for Paul Reich. I bring the right combination of local knowledge, board experience, work experience in the health care field, and a firm understanding of the ways in which the Telluride Regional Medical Center has and will continue to play a vital role in our community in the years to come.
And please vote “yes” on Ballot Measure A.
Paul Reich
Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.