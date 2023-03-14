DEAR EDITOR:
As home and business owners in Mountain Village, we have a responsibility to look out for and act in the best interest of our community.
The Major Planned Unit Development (PUD) Amendment to the existing Lot 109R PUD is not in the community's best interest. Not only does it violate many of the Land Use Values and Land Use Principles, Polices, and Actions cited in the Comprehensive Plan, it also does not meet all applicable town regulations and standards, nor does it provide adequate community benefits. It is not consistent with the underlying zone district and creates dangerous vehicular and pedestrian circulation hazards that will cause parking, trash and service delivery congestion, not to mention an abundance of other mitigation and environmental problems.
The 13-year-old design and application from 2010 could not be more different from the current application and design being proposed. It is not only in direct conflict with the approval criteria, but the mass, scale and height are unsuitable and unsustainable for that plot of land. The height being demanded is twice the height of the adjacent building. Evidence of this fact is made clear by the significant number of easements, encroachments and land transfers that are required. Without the town’s significant contribution of its property for the applicant’s private development, this project is not feasible, cannot meet the approval criteria and must be denied. The community benefits aren’t nearly enough to justify approval of the project, especially when the developer has never built a hotel before. There are better opportunities for our community, and we must prioritize those.
Therefore, we strongly encourage fellow citizens and neighbors to stand with Town Council in the denial of this project.
Winston Kelly
Mountain Village
