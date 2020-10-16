DEAR EDITOR:
I have always admired what you do, from training, to executing missions, and I join our community in being genuinely grateful for your dedication.
In the last month you were tasked with five missions, and although two included happy endings with puppy rescues, others were particularly tragic. No matter what the call, you are always there, and I wish to express my gratitude.
Thank you for committing to what is often exceptionally challenging work in uncomfortable weather, difficult terrain, and at inconvenient times.
I sincerely appreciate each of you for representing the Sheriff’s office with your unwavering commitment and enthusiasm, diverse expertise, and overall professionalism.
Sincerely,
Sheriff Bill Masters
