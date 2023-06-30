On February 17, 1951, in San Jose CA, a blond, blue-eyed baby boy was born to Joy Aleese Eaton Jemin and Walter Paul Jemin. They named their son Richard Michael.
In the baby book at the bottom of a beautiful, handmade cedar box belonging to the 72-year-old man of the same name, his mother Joy wrote, “You are a perfect baby, not even a birthmark.”
Six months later, after a weekend in Lake Tahoe, she wrote, “We can’t wait til next summer so you can go with us. You are crawling and almost standing by yourself now. You’re the toughest little guy I have ever seen – but also the sweetest.”
On Halloween night 1951, at 8 months old, Joy wrote, “Daddy carved your first pumpkin - 1st one he ever carved! And you’re not afraid of it. I don’t think you are afraid of anything!”
On May 10, 2023, Richard Michael Jemin Zehm, launched his 13-foot river raft into the Dolores River, running at 4,300 cubic feet per second. And he wasn’t afraid, he was exhilarated. A record snow year with super-high spring runoff, combined with a McPhee Reservoir water release, had river rats salivating and the Dolores running like it hadn’t in years.
Richard was getting back on the river he loved.
The river of his 1st river trip. The river he and wife Cynthia had run too many times to count. It was the perfect time.
The oldest child and first son of what would eventually become a family of seven, Richard grew up in the Santa Clara Valley, surrounded by orchards, vineyards, hot rods and rock ‘n’ roll. He lost his father, Walt Jemin, on a rainy night in a tragic automobile accident in January 1956, weeks before his 5th birthday. His mother Joy was left with three little boys and another one on the way. As a result, the boys established strong, influential relationships with their paternal and maternal grandparents. The Eatons were 6th generation Californian pioneers and the Jemins werefirst-generation immigrant farmers from orchards and vineyards of Croatia, Yugoslavia. The boys learned to camp and hike in Yosemite on one side and pick and grow fruit in the orchards on the other.
On November 23, 1957, Joy married Carl “Zeke” Zehm. A merchant seaman, Zeke spent weeks away from his new family. In August 1959 a baby girl, Aleese, turned the six-pack into seven.
About the same time Joy and Zeke built a house on property she and Walt owned in Squaw Valley, California. The 1960 VIII Olympic Winter Games were taking place there, and Zeke secured employment making it happen. 9-year-old Richard, AKA Big Ricky, learned to ski.
From there the family moved back to San Jose, then Maine, and then back to California, where the Revolutionary 60s were in full swing. San Francisco was the epicenter and Richard, nicknamed “Lion” due to his mane of wild, golden hair, gravitated to the center. Music was everywhere. Bill Graham’s Fillmore West and Golden Gate Park venued Carlos Santana, Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix. Richard saw, lived and loved it all.
When Richard turned 21, he was ready to leave California. He’d heard about an emerging ski area in Telluride, Colorado, and it sounded just right. In March 1972, he and brother Robert arrived in a Jeep with tents, camp gear and fishing poles. They set up camp on Bilk Creek and started looking for work.
Soon Richard and Robert were working for John Money from Lake Tahoe building the ski lifts, under the direction and supervision of Telluride’s Billy Mahoney Sr. That winter they skied the pristine powder of Telluride. No people, no lines, with only a handful of folks who knew how to ski. They had it made. Paradise. From Telluride the brothers went to Alaska and worked on the North Slope, building work camps. He and Robert saved enough money to buy an old Victorina house on North Aspen Street.
In 1977, Richard met his future wife Cynthia in the back of a stock truck going to Dunton. They were married Autumn Equinox 1979. Together they built homes on Hastings Mesa, Cabo Pulmo, Mexico and Wright’s Mesa in Redvale. They dug and grew gardens in every one. They rode dirt bikes in Baja and Harleys across the West. And they ran the Rivers. The Rio Dolores was the favorite.
On May 10, 2023, Richard surrendered his life to his love of El Rio.
A celebration of Richard’s Life will be held on Saturday, July 15, at the Placerville Schoolhouse & Park from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
