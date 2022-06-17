File Fact: June 10 is considered the official birthday of the town of Telluride. On this date, the name change from Columbia to Telluride was signed by then-Secretary of State James Rice.
45 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, June 9, 1977
Plans complete for fourth Bluegrass Festival
The Fourth Annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival will be highlighted by return performances by last year’s top billing, appearances and jams and professional recording of the whole three-day event to produce at least two albums.
Featured musicians and groups include New Grass Revival, John Hartford’s one-man band and auto harpist Bryan Bowers, all of whom played to enthusiastic audiences at the 1976 festival. Also billed are guitarist Mason Williams and his bluegrass band, singer/songwriter Willis Alan Ramsey, Peter Rowan and Friends, and Byron Berline and Sundance. Colorado performers scheduled for the festival include Telluride’s own Possum (formerly Possum Pie), the Tim Goodman Band of Boulder, Dan and Chas from the Ophelia Swing Band, Navarro and the Buffalo Brothers from Colorado Springs.
35 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, May 28, 1987
The Dead is alive
By a margin greater than three to one, Telluride voters overwhelmingly turned back an initiative that would have banned the rock group Grateful Dead from playing in Telluride in August.
Mayor Chip Lenihan said, “I am very, very pleased with the outcome of the election.”
Last fall, the council gave Bill Graham Presents, the producers of the proposed rock concert, conceptual approval.
However, in the spring, three Telluride business people successfully launched a petition drive asking for a vote on the matter.
Although Dead proponents said they were confident of a victory in the election, they admitted surprise at the margin of victory.
“We were expecting a two to one margin,” said Jim Lincoln, who is working locally with Bill Graham presents.
Bob Barsotti, Graham’s liaison from San Francisco said, “I don’t think there’s any other town in the nation that would welcome the Dead three to one, not even San Francisco.”
Strong opinions had surfaced in Telluride before the election concerning the image of Deadheads, those fans who follow the Dead from concert to concert.
(The three locals who spearheaded the opposition professed to have a concern over a third major festival, and not the Dead, per se.)
Graham, himself, appeared at a local meeting and promised a substantial number of tickets for locals.
Kids’ organizations, such as daycare and ski programs, and nonprofit organizations would be given top priority for running the concessions.
From The Telluride Times, June 4, 1987
County Library dedicated to Wilkinson
Betty and Larry Wilkinson were rewarded for their unselfish years making sure Telluride had a library when the new library was named after them.
In 1970 the Wilkinsons started a library backstage at the Community Center [the old Quonset Hut.] Then in 1975, they circulated a petition that eventually produced a library mill levy, as well as subsequent mill levy increases that resulted in the new library.
The Wilkinsons have been called “an institution of the people.”
(Betty Wilkinson passed not many years later. Our current library, of course, still honors the Wilkinsons and bears their name.)
From The Telluride Times, June 11, 1987
Construction on Mtn. Village golf course begins
Golf in the kingdom has moved off the drawing boards.
Construction has started on the Mountain Village golf course. All 18 holes.
The Mountain Village golf course has been in the planning stages since at least 1981 when the first sketch plan of the Mountain Village was introduced to the public. The Telluride Company agreed to build the course when the population reached 3,500 people. (Obviously, they didn’t wait that long.)
The course has been designed by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish. Weiskopf, a well-known and successful golf professional, has said that the Telluride course is going to be one of the most beautiful courses in the world.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Telluride Times-Journal, June 5-11, 1997
Town changes diagonal parking
Telluride Town Council members altered a decision made two weeks ago to implement diagonal parking in the downtown area.
Having heard criticism of last summer’s experiment with diagonal parking from representatives of the local business community, the council decided to have diagonal parking this summer from Fir Street east to Alder.
They have now changed their minds again.
(This issue has gone back and forth so many times I have lost count. I now include it whenever it comes up as the source of a good laugh.)
From the Telluride Times-Journal, June 19-25, 1997
Telluride community fondly remembers Jim Drew
On Father’s Day, June 15, 1997, Jim was driving his daughter Andrea, to a ski race camp in Arapahoe Basin when his big red Dodge diesel truck started giving him some trouble. After pulling over onto the shoulder to check it, he got out and took a look under the hood. The rear of his truck was hit by a Chevy truck whose driver did not see him until too late. Drew was killed instantly, as was the passenger in the Chevy truck. Andrea was knocked out, but remained, miraculously, unharmed.
Jimmy moved to Telluride from Steamboat in 1970, and eventually started his own concrete company. He met and fell in love with Virginia, married and had three terrific kids — Chris, Pat and Andrea.
Telluride was shocked and speechless by his loss. At his memorial service in Elks Park, someone brought a tape so that Johnny Cash, Jimmy’s favorite, could sing a song for him, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the park.
(Shortly after, Johnny Cash himself came to the Telluride Bluegrass Festival for one of his last performances. Someone told him about Drew’s death and the memorial service. While on stage, Cash dedicated the song to Jim Drew. Once again, there wasn’t a dry eye in the park.)
