DEAR EDITOR:
I have attended, and love, the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, and my fiancé and I have VIP tickets for this year. However, I have decided not to go.
I am from Maryland, and I’ve been keeping up with the COVID ActNow page for San Miguel County and the news from the Daily Planet.
I’ve reached out to San Miguel public health, the festival organizers and two of your county commissioners.
If one wants to compare the risk of the festival with Lolapalooza, the metrics for the Chicago area were much lower than that of San Miguel County at that time, however, there have been over 200 cases associated with that event, even though proof of vaccination or testing was required of all attendants.
I know cancellation of the festival will cause economic hardship for your region, but what about the extremely high risk for COVID transmission?
Do you really think this event should go forward?
Nicole Martin
Frederick, Maryland
