DEAR EDITOR:
Telluride Education Foundation would like to thank the Telluride community for joining us on Homecoming weekend for our annual Fall Festival, and for supporting our raffle. This event helps fund our student experiential opportunities in and out of the classrooms, teacher magnet grants (master's programs, child care, home buying, commuting expenses), and social-emotional education in the community.
We also thank all of our volunteers, including our student volunteers from the Telluride High School cross country team. This organization also shared in the proceeds raised from our event.
Thank you also to Chad Horning, Sage Martin/MountainFilm, Todd Creel/The Ride Festival, Steve Gumble/SBG Productions (Jazz Fest, Blues & Brews), David Holbrooke/Original Thinkers, The National, SideWork, Smuggler-Union Brewery & Restaurant, The Market in Mountain Village, 221 South Oak, La Cocina de Luz, OAK...The New Fat Alley, Butcher & Baker, The New Sheridan Hotel & Chop House, Rustico/La Piazza/La Pizzeria, High Pie, Cosmopolitan, GoodLight, Aveda Telluride Spa, Telluride Academy, Pinhead Institute, Ah Haa School for the Arts, Easy Rider, Between the Covers, CashmereRED, Telluride Outside, Two Skirts, The Toggery, Zia Sun, Box Canyon Bicycles, Pedal Den, Rustico, Brown Dog, Telluride Academy, Telluride Gymnastics, Sublime, Gallery of Fine Navajo Weaving, Telluride Outfitters, Scarpe, Hook, Tim’s Naturals, Telluride Eco Cleaners, Lunch Money, Ace Hardware, Cate White, Pilates Balance Telluride, Telluride CrossFit, Practice Telluride, and Alpine Bank. Our raffle would not have been possible without your support and generosity!
Please save the date for our Christmas sale in early December.
Thank you again for supporting the Telluride Education Foundation and our schools. Please visit our website at tellurideeducation.org for more information and ways to get involved.
Lisa Vila Fischetti
Vice President
Telluride Education Foundation
