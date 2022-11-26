At one in the afternoon last Thursday, a resort lobby in Gateway became a crowd of cowboy hats, jeans and boots. On the agenda was public commentary for a planned wolf reintroduction. More than a dozen wildlife scientists, policy managers and lawyers sat at a long U of a table to listen to remarks, the first day of a two-day meeting. In a population of one hundred-or-so community-deep in ranching country, they weren’t sure who would show up.
Some hats came off; some stayed on. Dusty vests, jackets, families and bearded men were sitting alone. Colorado Parks and Wildlife called the meeting to order, and folks had two minutes a-piece. The following are snatches of quotes from the afternoon:
“Go extremely slowly with reintroduction.”
“Predators are starting to decimate our mule deer herds.”
“Stress causes disease.”
“We’re defending our way of life.”
“These added difficulties just kind of feel like they keep piling on top of us.”
“There’s so much at stake here.”
At the microphone, family often came up.
“I’d like to welcome you to the Unaweep Canyon, where my family has ranched for three generations before me, it’s a pretty special place.”
“I’m fifth-generation, and we have the sixth generation crawling over there on the floor.”
“My children are seventh-generation Colorado cattle ranchers.”
The record book people signed showed a cross-section of Western Colorado: Meeker, Loma, Delta, Olathe, Carbondale, Ignacio, Norwood, Naturita and stacks of Nucla residents who came in waves on the ledger. Men and women arrived to speak and listen … elders, the young, with sturdy work hands. Livelihood got frequent mention.
“We’ve got to find something to compensate us, to keep us here.”
“Trust is a critical component of the process.”
“Wolves might be the one thing that puts us over the edge.”
“ … driving ranches and ranchers out of business.”
“Ag is tough, really tough.”
They sat at the microphone one at a time, politely kept to their two minutes by a CPW staffer who when time was up would say, “two minutes, please wrap it up.” Ranchers are understandably concerned, and they want a say, needing to trust that they are not being hung out to dry in favor of another animal’s livelihood. After passage of a proposition in last year’s election, wolves are being scheduled for reintroduction to the state, though along the border with Wyoming they are already reintroducing themselves to Colorado, a wave from the north that will likely not stop. The current reintroduction for Western Colorado is set for “paws on the ground” in December of 2023.
“I don’t envy your position. This has been voted on by the state of Colorado, and you’re going to have to deal with it.”
“We’re trusting you to protect us.”
“ … fair and timely compensation.”
The words “lethal option” rolled off many tongues.
“ … calculated and appropriate legal options.”
“Wolves respect guns. Fear is a good teacher.”
“Please plan for a way for producers to protect their animals.”
“It’s going to be a successful introduction, we’re going to have numerous wolves, and we need a lethal means of take.”
“You have a scene where animals have been killed by predators, it should be treated like a crime scene.”
“Ranchers do not want to be outlaws. Please give us the tools in this plan to protect our investments and way of life legally.”
“We want concrete rules about what we can do to protect our livestock.”
One woman, who is frequently present at these meetings, appeared on screen, chiming in remotely to say the wolves need a chance to live, that they fight for their families and mourn their losses just like we do. The audience listened to her for a full two minutes. The point is to hear everybody.
The woman wrapped up by explaining that the wolves need someone to speak for them, a place at the table. Following her plea, only a smattering of eyes rolled and heads leaned near each other to speak.
In other meeting rooms on other subjects, disagreements would have erupted. The country seems to have become an angry gameshow, but not in this room. This was important, not just for show. These people wanted their concerns heard and acted upon.
When the meeting finished, people flooded back into the lobby. A baby had stopped crying, soothed it seemed by many voices, hellos from those who hadn’t seen each other in a while, conversations not whispered but out for anyone to hear, which I won’t report on — because that wasn’t the public portion of the day.
The lobby emptied, and an official with a badge, patches on his shoulders and a holstered gun came out to collect the ledger. He said the book had to be entered into the record, and he took all those names and addresses back through the meeting room doors.
