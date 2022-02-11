“I say, your man Elway isn’t very good at throwing that football, is he?”
This was an in-law, during the Packers/Bronco’s ’98 Super Bowl, after Elway, under pressure, with all his receivers covered, running for his life, had thrown it away along the right sideline, over the heads of the players watching on the bench.
That American football, an admittedly brutish sport, often appealing, with its violent collisions and aggressive posturing, to baser human instinct, would still contain nuance and subtle maneuvering, was a concept beyond my antagonist. I still tried: “That was intentional.”
“You mean to tell me that he threw it wildly on purpose?”
“He threw it out of bounds. Yes.”
“I say, why on earth would he do that? As I understand the situation, they only have so many chances, you know, to score a home run. While this other team has the ball, I should prefer it if we find a tennis competition to watch; it’s much more civilized.”
It was hopeless. I fled to the bathroom.
The previous year, the Broncos — the best team in the league that year — had been beaten by Mark Brunell and the Jaguars at Mile High in the wild-card round, a monumental upset. As that contest had unfolded, visiting friends of the in-laws had reveled in my agony.
“I say, aren’t your Broncos heavily favored in this match-up?” “Yes.” “But look, heh, heh, they’re being soundly beaten. And at their home stadium, ho ho, on top of it all.” A gritting of teeth. “Yes.” “Why, how does that feel? This must make you feel terrible.” Quietly: “Yes.” “I say, your Shannon Sharpe sure doesn’t look too sharp, today, haw, haw, haw. Since your team is going to lose anyway, might we tune into a golf tournament? I daresay it would be a lot more interesting.”
The fellow’s smirk was unbecoming, as was, I’m sure, my pout, an entirely unattractive couple. Haven’t seen him since. Don’t miss him. Maybe he’s having a misadventure with a rack-of-lamb at some golf tournament. One can always hope.
Now, here I was, a year hence, still being tortured. The Packers were driving at the end of the game, Broncos in the lead. My buddy Ronald — I thought he was my friend — chose this moment to announce his fluid allegiance was now with the Packers. What’s up with that? Humanity is fickle and cruel.
The last few crucial plays of the game arrived, a minute left, Brett Favre moving Green Bay down the field, tension unbearable, when another in-law announcement arrived: “This game has absolutely been going on for hours. Simply hours! Can we watch some figure skating now? It would be much more entertaining.”
Figure skaters wear make-up and tights and are very talented and acrobatic, but how could I explain that I much preferred, especially at this point, watching fat guys in tights and earrings knock each other over onto the ground? At the last commercial break — it was testament to my level of distress, as the commercials, of course, are often the best part of any Super Bowl — I fled once again to the bathroom, to scream into a towel, and not for joy. I physically prevented them from changing the channel, the Broncos won, and I escaped to the fresh air of outdoors to appreciate without encumbrance the pathetic little victory.
There is the exorcising of demons of disappointment, and there is exorcising of the demons of ignorance. A few New Year’s resolutions, along with the usual — get more exercise; drink more water — were adopted.
When your team is in the Super Bowl, be careful with whom you watch the game. For example, don’t invite anyone who would rather watch figure skating, golf, or tennis, because at some point they are going to say something dumb and inappropriate. Such as: “This is really violent and stupid.” They will be correct, and you will be frustrated.
Don’t watch the Super Bowl with anyone who asks, “Who’s Tom Brady?” half-way through the second quarter, or, “How many points do you get for a touchback?” or, “Why is that ball pointy on the ends?”
A better question might be: “Who braids all those guys’ hair?” Or: “Why are the rear ends of those pants see-through, especially on the black guys?” Or: “What happens when those pants get ripped; will there be a full moon out?” Or: “Do these guys get paid by the pound?”
DO watch the Super Bowl at the home of any Packers fans when Green Bay is in it, because there will be platters of beanie-weenies, Vienna sausages smothered with grape jelly, ruby port cheese balls encrusted with crushed pecans, and an extra-large Crock Pot of melted Wisconsin sharp cheddar cheese with green chilies to pour over your bratwurst, served not with knife and fork, but with bib, funnel and ramrod. And a portable arterial defibrillator, with a gurney standing by.
Regarding the half-time entertainment, to trust that good sportsmanship and mature behavior prevail in the end would be wishful thinking. Disagreements can be heated. When it was their turn, The Rolling Stones almost sang in tune and the geezers swooned. When that guy from Maroon 5 ripped off his shirt, they groaned. J Lo or Shakira? That’s easy: Hips Don’t Lie. Tom Petty and Paul McCartney were over the heads of many youngsters, or under the radar. Beyoncé? She carried the day. Amidst all the rancor, though, there is one thing upon which we all may agree: no more Up With People!
Sean can be reached at: seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
