DEAR EDITOR:
Service to others is a hallmark of American culture and a key component of how communities cope with challenges; increasingly, mayors nationwide are turning to national service programs like AmeriCorps and volunteering to meet community needs.
AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) increase the impact of the organizations they serve, both through their outreach service and behind the scenes efforts to help fight poverty in America. The AmeriCorps VISTA program offers members the opportunity to become engaged in community service, helping to build the organizational, administrative and financial capacity of organizations that fight illiteracy, improve health services and access to these services, foster economic development, and otherwise assist low-income communities. AmeriCorps members demonstrate commitment and dedication by making an intensive commitment to service; a commitment that remains with them in their future endeavors.
The AmeriCorps program also expands economic opportunity by creating more sustainable, resilient communities and providing education, career skills, and leadership abilities for those who serve. AmeriCorps participants serve in more than 70,000 locations across the country, bolstering the civic and neighborhood organizations that are vital to our economic and social well-being. Here in our region, Tri-County Health Network has hosted a total of 28 VISTAs in the past 10 years who’ve all worked hard for health equity and to fight poverty in the region. Other organizations that have hosted VISTA members include the Telluride Foundation, Bright Futures and Sheep Mountain Alliance.
Although VISTAs work full-time, they are not employees, nor do they earn a salary. They dedicate a year of their time to a national service program that provides “volunteers” to nonprofit and other community organizations and public agencies across the country. Those volunteers who commit to a year of service are allotted a small stipend (an income at the poverty level).
This March 14 is the Mayors Day of Recognition for National Service, where mayors nationwide are joining the National League of Cities and City of Service to recognize the national service volunteers and AmeriCorps VISTA members and their dedication and commitment to improving lives and strengthening communities. To learn more about AmeriCorps, Senior Corps and other national service programs, visit nationalservice.gov.
Tri-County Health Network
