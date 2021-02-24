It’s 4 a.m. when my alarm clock initially goes off. It starts with a quiet meow followed by faint footsteps along my chest and neck. Then I hear the purring. Ripley is making sure Daddy’s alive. He kneads in my armpit as if he’s preparing a ball of fresh dough, before settling on my left shoulder, resting his head on my cheek. I grunt and kiss him so he knows I’m not dead. Not that Ripley would start gnawing my face off otherwise, but I take it this an opportunity to change sleeping positions and check the clock.
I fall back asleep until 7 a.m., when Ripley again repeats his morning ritual across my belly. In the dawn’s first light, I can make out his profile.
He’s the most innocent, beautiful, perfect creature alive right now, I tell myself. If pharaohs still reigned, they'd build a 10,000-foot statue of him. It’d be bigger than the Great Sphinx of Giza, and people from around the globe would make pilgrimages to Egypt to worship it. Oh, my immortal cat god, take pity on us humans for we are foolish in all of our pride, greed, gluttony, anger, envy, lust and laziness.
I roll out of bed around 7:30 a.m. and quickly start my morning calisthenics, which include stretching and resistance band work. Whenever I lie on the ground for sit-ups, Ripley juts underneath my legs, but I’ve become quick at scooping him up and holding him against my chest while I do them. I can do 30 now.
The short workout is followed by standard personal hygiene practices. While brushing my teeth, I use a silk toothbrush and charcoal whitening toothpaste, followed by thorough flossing. I finish my oral routine by rinsing my mouth out with zero-alcohol mouthwash because zero-alcohol mouthwash has a “less intense taste,” but still “kills 99.9 percent of bad breath germs.”
Once properly dressed — black gym shorts and a gray crewneck sweater — I wake up my computer, which comes back to life with a low hum. While it’s thinking, I turn on the TV and find ESPN. “First Take” is always on at this hour. The show’s talking heads are again debating the greatness of LeBron James. It’s a tired topic, but they need to fill airtime.
I believe in a well-balanced diet, so I make a protein shake — one scoop of vegan chocolate almond coconut flavored powder, mixed with almond milk, organic honey and organic cinnamon — and grab an organic banana for breakfast.
By this time, my emails from the last three days are fully loaded. There are 157 this morning.
I begin to tediously go through them.
Grandmasfathack@leanbelly.net sends me a note with the subject line, “I don’t want you to see me naked!”
After menopause caused 60-year-old Karen to gain 30lbs of fat...
She felt unattractive... unloved... alone... and OLD.
The extra weight was KILLING her confidence... and literally stealing YEARS away from her life.
But Karen's near-death experience ultimately led to an unusual discovery that changed everything ...
Luckily, her doctor discovered a simple 10-sec trick that BLOCKS fat storage and allows any person over 40 to melt off ONE pound of fat cells per day...
And Karen went on to lose 22lbs directly from her menopause belly!
Good for Karen. I delete over half of my emails, saving only the ones from real people with real questions and concerns. Some are article ideas, which I share during our Monday Zoom meeting at noon.
In gathering a list of potential stories, I always check my phone for a text message from George Soros. Still nothing.
Once all four editorial employees are on the Zoom call, we chat about our weekend and joke about the redundancy of pandemic life, including how we seemingly cover the same thing each week — the pandemic is still here, cases are still rising, it’s still not wise to kiss strangers in bars.
Since I haven’t splurged for the upgraded Zoom package, our story meetings are limited to 40 minutes, which is typically more than enough time for us to plan the week’s four papers.
Afterwards, I focus on reaching out to sources, while simultaneously preparing lunch, which consists of throwing cut up potatoes, onions and turkey sausage in a cast iron skillet. Flavored with Tony Chachere’s Original Creole Seasoning — it’s “Great on everything!” — salt, pepper and olive oil, as well as two eggs to hold it all together, it makes for a quick meal. I eat it in under five minutes.
Lunch is followed by more emails and a phone interview with a local source.
At one point before logging off, I glance at a hand-written sticky note near my keyboard.
“Isolation is a gift. Everything else is just a test of endurance.”—Bukowski
There is an idea of a typical work-from-home day, but while we can talk about the endless Zoom calls and dressed down attire and might think are work lives are comparable even, there is simply nothing typical about it.
