DEAR EDITOR:
The Spruce House would like to thank the Town of Telluride and EcoAction Partners for funding our year long Compost Pick Up Program through the Telluride Green Grants. The Spruce House Composting Program promotes waste reduction through third party pickup composting. Spruce House is an eight-unit, newly constructed affordable housing, mixed-use building with one commercial space with approximately 16 people occupying the space year-around. Utilizing Dirty Sturdy’s composting pick-up, allows for an estimated 35 percent to 45 percent of the total building waste to be diverted from the trash that is currently hauled over 70 miles to the nearest landfill. It is also estimated that composting 6,050 pounds per year of food waste at the Spruce House will reduce 4.78 mtCO2e equivalent annually. Thanks to the help from the Town of Telluride in order to get the program running successfully and providing the homeowners with personal compost collection bins, the Spruce House HOA will be continuing to incorporate the program in monthly dues for the residents. The Spruce House residents envision a world where composting pickup is normalized and found next to trash and recycling in all buildings. We believe that the partnership with Dirty Sturdy’s is a viable solution to measurably reduce the carbon footprint in a high-density building in Telluride. Check out dirtysturdys.com for composting pickup at your Telluride home, condo or apartment.
Spruce House HOA
