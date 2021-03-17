This week marks one year since the COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed our day-to-day lives here in San Miguel County. It wasn’t so long ago, but I clearly remember when Telluride schools shifted to remote learning, our company decided everyone should work from home for the time being and county officials declared a state of emergency, all in less than seven days last March. Do you remember that week? That was not long after the ski season ended abruptly with Governor Jared Polis’s statewide decision to shut down, the virus dealing a sucker punch that caught many by surprise.
There were more questions than answers at that time. How quickly does this virus spread? What’s the best way to prevent infection? How fatal is it?
Reflecting on it all now, it’s been a blur. One day I was sitting in an emergency county meeting at the Miramonte building, the next I was downloading an app I never heard of before. I consider myself a Zoom pro now, but I still don’t necessarily prefer it to face-to-face meetings. In covering it all, there wasn’t much time to think or contemplate or debate; we simply adapted and learned on the fly. We dove into all the information available at the time. We tracked the spread in other areas, particularly the devastation it was wreaking in Europe early on. We focused on understanding the metrics and how they were reported. We even discussed how to stylize “COVID-19.” But we also worried. We worried about what would happen to our community, to our friends, to our family, especially those out of state.
How long will this last? Is the county going to shut down to everyone but locals? What does this mean for the economy? When can we hug one another again?
Main Street fell silent, as businesses shuttered in an effort to prevent the spread. A summer slate barren of all festivals and live entertainment struck us right in the gut, dealing the biggest blow to event producers and venues that had to quickly shift to livestreaming, if nothing else. Another one-two punch from our invisible enemy.
Chris Parente of Denver’s Channel 2 recently reached out to me about a piece he was working on regarding newspaper headlines during the pandemic. Our chat went well, and at one point, he asked me what headline stuck out as the one, the biggest, that meant this virus meant business. I thought about the March 16, 2020, state of emergency declaration, as well as the announcement of the first official positive case days later on March 19, but I kept returning to April 9, 2020: “Bluegrass Festival canceled for the first time ever, largest annual music gathering falls victim to COVID-19.”
In Telluride, Bluegrass is more than an annual music festival, I told him, it’s an ever-growing community of Festivarians. Losing that, along with other summer staples, was sobering.
But we picked ourselves up off the mat, hoped for the best and planned for the worst. Little did anyone know then that we’d go a full 365 days under uncertain circumstances, as public health orders shifted with the burden of the virus. But our local officials, particularly in public health, have been nothing short of amazing. No one necessarily predicted that we’d have the vaccine availability we do now, or the amount of ongoing free testing that’s been offered throughout the last 12 months, but in seeing how it all came together to lead us to this point, I feel fortunate to call this place home. There’s not enough space here to recognize and thank everyone properly for what they’ve done for the community. From the health care workers tirelessly working everyday on the front lines, to the local governments that created housing relief programs for those in need, and that’s not to mention the numerous random acts of kindness that may have gone mostly unnoticed, it’s been inspiring how everyone rallied for one another.
We should all be proud. We’re tougher than we may have previously thought. A new ski season started with stipulations in place to manage capacity and has gone well by all accounts. Bluegrass seems likely to return in some form or fashion. Local businesses have been navigating slowly reopening without any major hiccups.
A year of body blows behind us and we’re still here fighting the good fight, a little more embattled, of course, but life has a way of doing that. At least now there’s a brighter light at the end of this long tunnel.
In an open letter to the community, which can be read in its entirety on page 9 of this paper and online at telluridenews.com, Grace Franklin and Dr. Sharon Grundy, two of the stalwart local heroes throughout all of this, encourage everyone to stay the course, as we all continue to work toward returning to some semblance of normal.
“Let’s continue to move forward and be the best we can be. We have seen so much good come from our residents and, although this has been an incredibly difficult year, we have become stronger together. We will continue to persevere.”
They close with, “Thinking of all of you.”
