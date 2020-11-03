DEAR EDITOR:
I am in a mentorship class at Telluride High School and mentoring with DJ Poland at Telski. DJ is the head pro and manages the golf course. I chose to mentor with DJ because I have a passion for golf and want to learn about the business side of things. Throughout the semester I am interested in how to run a golf course and the steps to become an instructor. So far DJ has been a huge help in recommending what I should study and pursue. During our first meeting one of the first things he said was, “If you're serious about going into the golf business you should study at a professional golf management program.” That is what I would like to do, so I have applied to all of the PGM schools in the country. I hope to one day run a golf course like DJ.
Gage Gehan
Telluride High School
