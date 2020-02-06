DEAR EDITOR:
Did you know that almost everyone reading this letter is a member of the same club? Indeed, unless you are off the grid, you get your electricity from SMPA and are a member of that cooperative. SMPA in turn, is a member of a larger co-op, Tri-State. Cooperatives differ from other forms of businesses because they operate more for the benefit of members, rather than to earn profits for investors. This is a critically important distinction, particularly with the quickly changing opportunities on how and where we might get our power. The older, embedded model of carbon-based sourcing is falling out of favor as efficiencies in solar and wind increase exponentially. But actual change up until now has been sluggish, as Tri-State has significant interests in coal production and SMPA is contractually obligated to get 95 percent of its electricity from Tri-State. Ouch! As co-op members we need to engage more with how we get our electricity, urge SMPA to press Tri-State on opening up the sourcing of our power and demand new thinking about our future with electricity. This region is perfectly suited for wind and solar. Just think, local installations, local jobs, lower costs and a cleaner region we all love. The coming years are going to be as exciting as this field gets, be a part of it!
Tobin M. Brown
Telluride
