DEAR EDITOR:
The expansion of the western United States was based on discovery, greed, gold and silver. The Ken Burns mini-series "The West" covers so thoroughly all aspects of the basis and truths of the westward expansion and the idealism of manifest destiny.
As a fifth generation westerner, I have lived a life believing in the absolute rights bestowed on every American. Red, brown, yellow, black and white, of course, all completely "mixed" by virtue of love, survival or domination.
And now the pandemic and the most pivotal election in modern times. We stand at the crossroads of repair, change, and God willing, progression with reform for a broken system of government and untruths of the “American Way.” If 72 million people believe in one way and 80 million in another way, we are not so united. And if the executive branch of our federal government can operate unchecked, with no accountability to our constitution or law, we are not so united.
How can one person create the Disunited States of America with no accountability? We the people gave him this power in 2016. This is a real epidemic, as much as COVID-19 is a pandemic. My thought here is based not on a political belief, but rather humanism, based on what is right and what is obviously and blatantly not right. We so need revisions in this system, revisions that can create confidence that this cannot swell further and that it can never happen again. Is who is running the country more important or is how it is being run?
The oaths these politicians take are to we the people. No human beings should be so unchecked in their positions, and so self-serving, as are our chief executive and congress members. As we move forward into 2021, we are hopefully moving into less drama and more effort towards unification. The power that we have always relished, perhaps naively, as the most dominant and successful democracy on the planet needs serious adjustments. "We the people, by the people, and for the people" should become our battle cry for unity and accountability. From Abraham Lincoln: "We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the Courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who would pervert the Constitution."
Coach Miller
Ophir
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.