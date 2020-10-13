DEAR EDITOR:
This election season voters may feel bombarded with information and passionate arguments about critical races and ballot measures. I would like to encourage everyone to step back and take a few minutes to consider the job Kris Holstrom has done as county commissioner. Kris’ deep experience working with organizations and folks across the county over decades, and her thoughtful, measured approach to leadership have made her an outstanding commissioner. Kris always shows up, ready to listen, ready to carry the voices of her constituents to the table and with an admirable combination of tenacity and humility. We will all benefit from giving Kris a second term with which to follow through on the work she has begun. Please join me in supporting Kris Holstrom’s re-election to the Board of County Commissioners.
Josselin Lifton-Zoline
Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.