DEAR EDITOR:
When Governor Polis closed down the alpine ski resorts in Colorado last March, the skiing community quickly adjusted to backcountry and Nordic skiing. The region’s groomed Nordic trails were filled with people enthusiastic to be outdoors. Is there a better place to be in quarantine lockdown? The Telluride Nordic Association (TNA) rallied the troops to squeeze as much as possible from last spring’s snowpack and has continued its efforts this winter to provide top notch Nordic skiing to its members and visitors.
TNA is grateful for our groomers, especially Craig Stein, Jonathon Tracy and Rich Hamilton. The late night and early morning grooming, with a little help from Mother Nature, has delivered world-class trails this season. Trails are groomed every day.
TNA is also extremely grateful for all our exceptional staff at the Telluride Nordic Center. Andrea Schlegle leads the team there. The Nordic center has had an exceptionally busy season providing rentals and instruction for newcomers to the sport, which is no small feat given the COVID protocols.
We cannot provide our services without the generous grant support from the San Miguel County, the Telluride Foundation, Town of Mountain Village and CCAASE (the Town of Telluride) in addition to all our member donations. Thank you!
Although we rely on many volunteer hours, your donations are key to funding the grooming equipment and staff and allowing us to be saving for the replacement of our snow-cat groomer.
If you have not yet become a member, it’s not too late. No donation is too small or too large. Donate through our website at telluridenordic.com or drop a check to PO Box 1784, Telluride.
Telluride Nordic Association Board
Eric Trommer
Sarah Landeryou
Bill de Alva
Mark Campbell
Hill Hastings
Lois Major
Sam Samuelson
