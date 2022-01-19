DEAR EDITOR:
My fellow San Miguel County residents, your sense of community surpasses any I have experienced. We live here intentionally, not by accident, and we are conscious of what we have: small community, unrivaled natural wonders, a respect for our healthy quality of living, and a deep understanding that remote, rural living requires a special toughness that escapes our city-dwelling cousins.
And yet, friends, our county leadership has managed to constrain us for nearly three years. How is it possible that three county commissioners can force residents to live and act a specific way and wear face coverings that are fundamentally useless? Why have we accepted this for so long, without ever seeing definitive evidence that mask mandates actually work? Governors around the country, including Jared Polis, have stated plainly, “Mask mandates do not work. No public official has the right to tell people what to wear on their faces.” We have all been watching case numbers over the last three years and certainly in these last weeks those numbers have skyrocketed — skyrocketed for a variant that spreads rapidly but causes minimal harm to the vast majority of the population. Cases are up, but has anything stopped the increase? The mask mandate? Do we see any correlation between mask mandates and case control? None. Ask Grace Franklin to provide the definitive studies that prove (using control groups) that mask mandates directly reduce hospitalizations, reduce deaths or at the very least mitigate COVID transmission. She will not because she cannot.
San Miguel County, why does an oligarchy of elected officials determine how we live our lives? We have coexisted with COVID for over two years. Most of us have had COVID. We have treatments. Our county is 80-plus percent fully vaccinated! That public health threatens local businesses and houses of worship with fines and closures for “non-compliance” is at best governmental overreach, and at worst, tyranny. This misguided leadership is purely power-grabbing. How best to force people into obedience than through terror tactics, fear-mongering and threats? County residents, it demeans our very humanity. The government may not decide what we wear on our faces, how we worship and how we run our businesses. Remember, they work for us. We elected them and removal from office is but an election away. Each of us can manage our own health and make our own decisions if shown the data. We don’t need elected officials for that. Enough. The oligarchy is destroying San Miguel County’s quality of life.
Commissioners, we residents call on you to end this mask mandate now. We know it is ineffective. We can personally manage COVID. Your policies are futile power plays that residents neither deserve nor want. Do the right thing. Accept that your policy experiment never worked and change course now. We residents will forgive you. Masking must be a choice, not a requirement.
Erika Lapsys
Telluride
