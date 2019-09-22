Last Sunday the New York Times dropped a bombshell. The paper reported that justice Brett Kavanaugh exposed those body parts that men should not be exposing even at drunken freshman parties at Yale 30 years ago. There's a little more to it than that.
Classmate Max Stier claims to have seen it all. Democrat presidential aspirants were outraged. Almost immediately we were reminded that the Senate's Kavanaugh hearings last year settled nothing except to place Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court. The scar tissue from that event has not healed. The bad feelings of each side towards the other have not suddenly gotten any better. Left unattended, they appear to have only grown worse.
Many Democratic presidential candidates have called for Kavanaugh’s impeachment. “Brett M. Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people. He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice. He must be impeached,” tweeted Sen. Kamala Harris.
If you loved the story about Brett Kavanaugh drunkenly exposing himself to Yale coeds and thought that it confirmed everything you already believed about him, you may not have been as happy when the story was exposed as just another New York Times hit piece. Like others, it sounds pretty convincing in the first paragraph, less and less convincing as you read down, then falls apart entirely in the end. Read the book this story is based on, “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation” all the way through and the big reveal comes late.
Apparently the subject of Kavanaugh’s craven attack has no memory of the event. Isn't that weird? Isn't it strange that the original NYT story left out this fact? Every time Kavanaugh is accused of something either the victim herself is unable to recall it happening or only remembers the long forgotten trauma after repressed memory therapy, or finds her proffered list of corroborating witnesses suffering from similar amnesia?
Dr. Blasey Ford's story about Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulting her at a friend's home never sounded convincing in the first place. No one in her circle of friends remembers anything like this event happening. No one she identified as present then confirmed any part of her story, or are able to confirm she'd ever met him. One person, identified as a witness, says nothing about her story sounds right. After the event she mentioned it to no one, not her parents, not her best friends, no one. The event she describes never surfaced until much later when she and her husband underwent marriage counseling. She has refused to release this first account of the event. Memory can do strange things. I remember looking strikingly handsome once.
Anyone can make any allegation about someone else. That's why the burden of proof is always placed on the accuser. You can say, for instance, that I once stole candy from a baby and you saw it happen. If accusing someone were enough to prove the case, then I'd spend the rest of my life in prison. I'm not sure of the penalty for stealing candy from a baby. It may be life imprisonment. I haven't looked into it. My defense would be that I didn't do it. Oh yes, you say, that's just what a guilty man would say! Besides, don't I look exactly like you'd expect a candy thief to look like? I'd be finished. How do you defend yourself against that? Like they say, you can't prove a negative.
This is exactly the situation Brett Kavanaugh has been placed in, yet again. It's exactly the position just about any Republican appointee to the Supreme Court may be placed in in the future because so much is at stake. The accusations against Kavanaugh did not appear from nowhere. They were deliberately held back by key Senate committee members to be deployed at the last moment. Future Republican nominees can expect similar tactics. The Kavanaugh case warns all future SCOTUS candidates that they can expect a bruising — false accusations, character assassination and the kitchen sink thrown in, too. Your name will be dragged through the mud whenever it serves the interests of ideological opponents. Your reputation will be in the hands of your worst enemies. Those enemies control what people see and read. They make editorial decisions at the New York Times, for instance. They shape public opinion. They've sent out the message that if nominated you'd be a fool to accept. Being a justice on the Supreme Court just isn't worth the price we'll make you pay.
