DEAR EDITOR:
I am writing to implore the county to renew the mask mandate. The county commissioners have shown remarkable leadership during this long, hard time, and as an owner, customer, daughter of a person with cancer and a physician, I could not be more grateful.
As a homeowner, I am concerned about the negative economic impacts on our community if the projected crush of omicron cases results in the expected employee shortages, meaning the mountain has to close. Across the country, municipalities and businesses have not had enough staff to keep businesses open, and this can have devastating effects on local economies. It is also a negative experience for tourists, who may not be able to have the same treasured experience because of closures. Mask mandates can reduce infections, which can help keep our businesses open.
As the daughter of someone with cancer and a physician, I know that good quality masking saves lives. There are countless people who will not enter a business where others are unmasked, and we don't want to lose their business. And although it can feel inconvenient to wear a mask, I wear mine because it lets me stay longer talking with others, exploring shops and boutiques, and enjoying activities indoors, specifically because I am safer while we are all masked.
Thank you to those who are wearing your masks, and, for the benefit of our economy, please let's continue the mask mandate.
Eileen Barrett, MD, MPH
Lulu City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.