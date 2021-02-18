DEAR EDITOR:
Telluride Rotary Club’s Community Service Committee is seeking worthwhile projects in San Miguel County to support, and the club invites organizations and individuals from the community to submit a request for funding or volunteer collaboration.
While not a granting foundation, Telluride Rotary maintains a service budget that annually is used to support a variety of beneficial community projects. These range from Angel Baskets to tree planting, and recently, to grants for equipment to help the schools and medical providers respond to new challenges posed by COVID-19. Many of the club members also are willing to volunteer locally.
Last year, the club surveyed several community stakeholders to help identify and prioritize the types of projects deserving of support, and as a result, its Community Service Committee is focused mainly on advancing three areas: economic diversification in ways that benefit the community, environment and climate solutions, and health and wellness. Telluride Rotary continues to support youth and local schools as well, and therefore also welcomes requests for funding to support the region’s youth.
If you have a community-based project that needs a boost of support, email telluriderotary@gmail.com to describe your project and request an application. The club typically invites the individuals or organizations that receive support to be a speaker at one of its meetings.
Telluride Rotary, now in its 75th year, meets the first and third Tuesdays of the month and is open to new members. For more information, email the address above and follow @telluriderotary on social media.
Telluride Rotary Club
