The members of the Telluride HARC Board were duly appointed by Telluride Town Council based upon our expertise in design, history and construction. Our charge, according to town governing documents, was to act as the stewards of and with a commitment to the preservation of historic properties within town and the protection of the historic character of the town’s National Historic Landmark District. Over the past years, the HARC board has made great strides to not only accomplish these goals, but have established and followed four values that we apply to each application presented to us for our review; namely it is our approach when reviewing an application and carrying out our duties under the town laws, to adhere to Preservation, Efficiency, Respect and Consistency based upon the Town’s Master Plan, Land-Use Code and Design Guidelines and Standards for Buildings in Telluride, to provide an outcome that is fair, reasonable and predictable. We have been through additional training, had strategic planning retreats annually, and focused on improving the process, while being admonished to be blind to the applicant — regardless of whether they are public or private entities — and solely focus on the guidelines within our purview. We, of course, recognize that the Town Council has the authority to call up an application that was filed with HARC, but it is our understanding and expectation that the council would need to adhere to the same standards to which HARC is held when council is reviewing and acting upon an application. We would hope the town would also want to be seen as stewards of preservation, because it is ultimately the historic charm of our town that is cited as a primary reason in numerous surveys, article and reviews as why tourists come to Telluride and residents enjoy our town. As one previous long-term councilman has repeatedly said, in attending joint state meetings, Telluride is revered as the poster child for preservation. Many communities, including Breckenridge, Park City and many others, lament the considerable loss of the historic charm and character. We only have one chance to get preservation right and it is imperative that we do so.
After donating additional board time to arrange, at Town Council’s request, two special sessions to speed the town’s affordable housing project through the process, we were shocked to receive the Town Council call up letter regarding an application for property owned by the town, without any prior notice or discussion with HARC. We do not understand why Town Council believes that our services are no longer needed at this time. After all, at each of these sessions for the town’s application, our chairman is on record encouraging teamwork and collaboration to reach a decision honoring the design guidelines we were charged with enforcing. He further read into the record that it is too simplistic and unfair to look at this review as pitting the needs and desires for a housing project versus goals and objectives for historic preservation since both are important and are sustainable goals if the applicant and the HARC board worked together. The record of HARC’s review of this application further shows, as was previously quoted in the Daily Planet, that this process takes a team effort with the HARC board working hand-in-hand with the applicant to get to a point of substantial compliance on such a large-scale project inside the National Historic Landmark District, where projects under review are given higher scrutiny when compared to projects being built outside the district. To a person, the HARC board is in support of desperately needed affordable housing in the town of Telluride, consideration of a project’s use does not fall under our purview. We do not believe that the goals of adhering to the best practices of historic preservation as dictated by the Design Guidelines and addressing the need for more affordable housing in the town need to be mutually exclusive.
The HARC board has two requests we would like you to respectfully relay to the council for their consideration. The first would be to remand the call up back to HARC at council’s next public meeting, perhaps with some general direction and input to be given to HARC. In this way the due process can continue through our last preliminary and then subsequent final review meetings. We believe this will be viewed by all as a collaborative approach to this project. We believe the conditions included on our motion to continue the project at our March meeting show that we believe the project is getting close. There are some general things that we believe could enable the project to meet the mass and scale guidelines, such as reducing the size of the building by approximately 2,000 square feet, which we calculate would allow enough third-floor setback to substantially meet the guidelines, that could be as simple as reducing the project from 29 to 27 units or changing some of the three-bedroom units to two-bedrooms units which would maintain the planned 29 units in the building; and lowering of the Pacific/Willow façade, including their 16-foot ceilings, by three feet. We believe that these changes would go a long way towards substantially meeting the guidelines. This would show the community the teamwork and collaboration that’s often talked about and would confirm that the due process was given its fair chance to complete with the HARC board.
Generally, the recent history of call ups has shown that they occur when issues have occurred much later in the process and typically involve one or a few finite issues. We believe the town is at risk of setting three negative precedents with this review particularly as it is at the time of a preliminary application, namely:
We believe this call up could set a precedent that will be interpreted as “town-owned projects” will essentially be exempt from HARC and the preservation guidelines. The town used to have this type of authority through its process of General Waiver, but this process was removed from the Land-Use Code because of community backlash. It is hard not to think that the town may be supporting a double standard, one applied to private development and one for town projects. We do not think that the public will stand for this double standard.
We believe this action could encourage private developers to call up applications in the middle of the process or even in the preliminary stage, before the collaboration of designing to the guidelines can even be discussed in good faith.
We believe that this call up could set a dangerous precedent that if town can build to this mass and scale and bypass board review during even preliminary phases of review, without letting the due process continue, that private developers will claim that same right even though there are egregious violations of the design guidelines. Their arguments of consistency by the board rulings could severely damage the HARC process.
The HARC board is unanimous in its respect and understanding of the councils right to call up a project, as long as they truly act as HARC, with no other considerations BUT the design guidelines guiding their decision. We simply ask that call up only be utilized at the END and not the preliminary phase of the process, and then only when there appear to be valid reasons or questions about the board’s final ruling. This gives the due process the chance that it deserves and for which the process was designed, versus circumvention before that process is allowed to reach its conclusion.
So, our entire board respectfully asks you to have council consider remanding the application back to HARC at their call up meeting, perhaps with guidance and direction pertaining to the project. We cannot think of a better example of teamwork in this process.
Failing that, our alternate request would be to at least incorporate the HARC board to sit with COUNCIL as it undertakes the review of its own pending application. Under this scenario, HARC would hear the presentation of the application and have the chance to ask questions, comment on the design and provide council with a “review and recommendation,” similar to the process we regularly and successfully carry out with P&Z five or six times per year. The process and precedent have proven to be effective and would be a creative way to demonstrate the town’s collaboration to all who are concerned, especially since you are effectively the applicant for this project. We would expect that the participation of HARC would not be limited to something akin to the established public comment procedure with each member having the right and ability to speak at the meeting. We already have that right. We would envision this process to occur much like a joint HARC and P&Z meeting where the role of HARC would be to provide a recommendation to Town Council, but not vote on the application. The Town Council would have the benefit of hearing our deliberations and would have the real-time opportunity to ask questions about our thinking and concerns. We believe that this approach would demonstrate to the community the best of town government collaboration and respect for the process. We have never had 70 public letters opposing a project before and allowing some sort of due process in this way might help assuage their concerns.
Should the town prefer not to grant either of these two requests, that would lead the following members of the HARC board, based upon these particular circumstances and conditions, to believe that we are left with no choice but to strongly consider tendering our respective resignations as HARC members, as we would view our role within the town governance as broken and no longer functional. We each commit extraordinary time with training to hone our skills, reviewing applications prior to meetings, interacting with applicants at the public meetings as we work through applications, and meeting with the planning commission and Town Council to discuss important town policies. We are committed to serving this community by carrying out the responsibilities given to us when we were each appointed by Town Council, but we view the Town Council’s premature call up action as a breach of our trust, which in turn, leaves us questioning our role and value in the process, and the need for us to continue in this service.
